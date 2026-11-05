2026 Toto Japan Classic format, cut rules and LPGA Tour playoff format

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - NOVEMBER 01: Miyu Yamashita of Japan poses with the trophy after winning the tournament following the final round of the Maybank Championship 2026 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on November 01, 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The 2026 Toto Japan Classic format remains unchanged from last year's event, with the event being played at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Japan.

The 2026 Toto Japan Classic field is 78 players. The field is made up of top LPGA Tour players, including Jeeno Thitikul, Miyu Yamashita, Hannah Green and more.

Toto Japan Classic format

The Toto Japan Classic format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, starting on the first and 10th tees. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. The tourament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

For the third and final rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and earns the winner's share of the $2.1 million purse.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under LPGA Tour rules. The Toto Japan Classic playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played again and again by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-year LPGA Tour exemption and earn the 15 percent winner's share of the purse. The winner earns 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

The post 2026 Toto Japan Classic format, cut rules and LPGA Tour playoff format first appeared on Golf News Net.

Copyright, Golf News Net. All rights reserved.