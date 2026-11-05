2026 World Wide Technology Championship format, cut rules and PGA Tour playoff format

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Griffin of the United States poses with the championship trophy after the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship field is 120 players.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is made up of a variety of players, namely Jackson Koivun and 20 top-100 players in the world.

World Wide Technology Championship format

The World Wide Technology Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same groups play together in each of the first two rounds, with groups playing once in the early and late windows, off the 1st and 10th tees.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the field and complete four rounds are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Fall Cup points and 31 Official World Golf Ranking points.

World Wide Technology Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The World Wide Technology Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with the 18th hole played repeatedly by any qualifying players. In the event of a tie, the tied players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

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