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2026 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

By Ryan Ballengee,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW6R8_1GnTsnin00
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 30: Miyu Yamashita of Japan lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Maybank Championship 2026 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on October 30, 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The 2026 Toto Japan Classic purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headed by Jeeno Thitikul, Hannah Green, Miyu Yamashita and more.

For 2026 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is the 28th event of the 2026 LPGA Tour schedule, with the LPGA having their fall South Korea event. This is a 72-hole event without a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. There are 78 players in this field.

The event is played this year at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Japan.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 Race to the CME Globe points and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November got into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2026 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2026 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITIONMONEY
1$315,000
2$191,664
3$139,039
4$107,557
5$86,572
6$70,831
7$59,288
8$51,944
9$46,697
10$42,499
11$39,350
12$36,726
13$34,418
14$32,320
15$30,430
16$28,752
17$27,284
18$26,024
19$24,975
20$24,135
21$23,296
22$22,456
23$21,617
24$20,777
25$20,043
26$19,309
27$18,573
28$17,839
29$17,105
30$16,475
31$15,845
32$15,215
33$14,585
34$13,956
35$13,432
36$12,907
37$12,383
38$11,858
39$11,332
40$10,913
41$10,494
42$10,075
43$9,653
44$9,234
45$8,919
46$8,604
47$8,290
48$7,975
49$7,660
50$7,345
51$7,136
52$6,926
53$6,715
54$6,507
55$6,296
56$6,085
57$5,877
58$5,666
59$5,458
60$5,247
61$5,143
62$5,036
63$4,932
64$4,828
65$4,721
66$4,617
67$4,513
68$4,406
69$4,302
70$4,198
71$4,146
72$4,092
73$4,039
74$3,987
75$3,939
76$3,889
77$3,840
78$3,791

The post 2026 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout first appeared on Golf News Net.

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