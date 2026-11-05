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2026 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout
By Ryan Ballengee,4 days ago
The 2026 Toto Japan Classic purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The Toto Japan Classic field is headed by Jeeno Thitikul, Hannah Green, Miyu Yamashita and more.
For 2026 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard
This is the 28th event of the 2026 LPGA Tour schedule, with the LPGA having their fall South Korea event. This is a 72-hole event without a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. There are 78 players in this field.
The event is played this year at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Japan.
What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this tournament earns 500 Race to the CME Globe points and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.
The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November got into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.
2026 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
For 2026 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$315,000
|2
|$191,664
|3
|$139,039
|4
|$107,557
|5
|$86,572
|6
|$70,831
|7
|$59,288
|8
|$51,944
|9
|$46,697
|10
|$42,499
|11
|$39,350
|12
|$36,726
|13
|$34,418
|14
|$32,320
|15
|$30,430
|16
|$28,752
|17
|$27,284
|18
|$26,024
|19
|$24,975
|20
|$24,135
|21
|$23,296
|22
|$22,456
|23
|$21,617
|24
|$20,777
|25
|$20,043
|26
|$19,309
|27
|$18,573
|28
|$17,839
|29
|$17,105
|30
|$16,475
|31
|$15,845
|32
|$15,215
|33
|$14,585
|34
|$13,956
|35
|$13,432
|36
|$12,907
|37
|$12,383
|38
|$11,858
|39
|$11,332
|40
|$10,913
|41
|$10,494
|42
|$10,075
|43
|$9,653
|44
|$9,234
|45
|$8,919
|46
|$8,604
|47
|$8,290
|48
|$7,975
|49
|$7,660
|50
|$7,345
|51
|$7,136
|52
|$6,926
|53
|$6,715
|54
|$6,507
|55
|$6,296
|56
|$6,085
|57
|$5,877
|58
|$5,666
|59
|$5,458
|60
|$5,247
|61
|$5,143
|62
|$5,036
|63
|$4,932
|64
|$4,828
|65
|$4,721
|66
|$4,617
|67
|$4,513
|68
|$4,406
|69
|$4,302
|70
|$4,198
|71
|$4,146
|72
|$4,092
|73
|$4,039
|74
|$3,987
|75
|$3,939
|76
|$3,889
|77
|$3,840
|78
|$3,791
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