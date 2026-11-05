2026 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 30: Miyu Yamashita of Japan lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Maybank Championship 2026 at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club on October 30, 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The 2026 Toto Japan Classic purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headed by Jeeno Thitikul, Hannah Green, Miyu Yamashita and more.

For 2026 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is the 28th event of the 2026 LPGA Tour schedule, with the LPGA having their fall South Korea event. This is a 72-hole event without a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. There are 78 players in this field.

The event is played this year at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Japan.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 Race to the CME Globe points and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November got into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2026 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

For 2026 Toto Japan Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY 1 $315,000 2 $191,664 3 $139,039 4 $107,557 5 $86,572 6 $70,831 7 $59,288 8 $51,944 9 $46,697 10 $42,499 11 $39,350 12 $36,726 13 $34,418 14 $32,320 15 $30,430 16 $28,752 17 $27,284 18 $26,024 19 $24,975 20 $24,135 21 $23,296 22 $22,456 23 $21,617 24 $20,777 25 $20,043 26 $19,309 27 $18,573 28 $17,839 29 $17,105 30 $16,475 31 $15,845 32 $15,215 33 $14,585 34 $13,956 35 $13,432 36 $12,907 37 $12,383 38 $11,858 39 $11,332 40 $10,913 41 $10,494 42 $10,075 43 $9,653 44 $9,234 45 $8,919 46 $8,604 47 $8,290 48 $7,975 49 $7,660 50 $7,345 51 $7,136 52 $6,926 53 $6,715 54 $6,507 55 $6,296 56 $6,085 57 $5,877 58 $5,666 59 $5,458 60 $5,247 61 $5,143 62 $5,036 63 $4,932 64 $4,828 65 $4,721 66 $4,617 67 $4,513 68 $4,406 69 $4,302 70 $4,198 71 $4,146 72 $4,092 73 $4,039 74 $3,987 75 $3,939 76 $3,889 77 $3,840 78 $3,791

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