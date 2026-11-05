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2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

By Ryan Ballengee,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JlMY_1GnTFZUo00
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Jackson Koivun of the United States poses with the Elemental Swing trophy after winning the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse is set for $6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,080,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour prize money distribution chart.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Jackson Koviun, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard and more.

The 120-player field is the latest PGA Tour event of the 2026 season, moving into Los Cabos for the second of two Mexico events in the FedEx Cup Fall.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cu6.

The event is played this year at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

This is the 43rd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2026 PGA Tour season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Fall Cup points, requisite for standard PGA Tour events.

The winner gets 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, with points based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2027 PGA Championship.

2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITIONMONEY
1$1,080,000
2$654,000
3$414,000
4$294,000
5$246,000
6$217,500
7$202,500
8$187,500
9$175,500
10$163,500
11$151,500
12$139,500
13$127,500
14$115,500
15$109,500
16$103,500
17$97,500
18$91,500
19$85,500
20$79,500
21$73,500
22$67,500
23$62,700
24$57,900
25$53,100
26$48,300
27$46,500
28$44,700
29$42,900
30$41,100
31$39,300
32$37,500
33$35,700
34$34,200
35$32,700
36$31,200
37$29,700
38$28,500
39$27,300
40$26,100
41$24,900
42$23,700
43$22,500
44$21,300
45$20,100
46$18,900
47$17,700
48$16,740
49$15,900
50$15,420
51$15,060
52$14,700
53$14,460
54$14,220
55$14,100
56$13,980
57$13,860
58$13,740
59$13,620
60$13,500
61$13,380
62$13,260
63$13,140
64$13,020
65$12,900

The post 2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout first appeared on Golf News Net.

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