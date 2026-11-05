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2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout
By Ryan Ballengee,4 days ago
The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse is set for $6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,080,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour prize money distribution chart.
The World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Jackson Koviun, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard and more.
The 120-player field is the latest PGA Tour event of the 2026 season, moving into Los Cabos for the second of two Mexico events in the FedEx Cup Fall.
A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cu6.
The event is played this year at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.
This is the 43rd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2026 PGA Tour season.
What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Fall Cup points, requisite for standard PGA Tour events.
The winner gets 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, with points based on field strength.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2027 PGA Championship.
2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$1,080,000
|2
|$654,000
|3
|$414,000
|4
|$294,000
|5
|$246,000
|6
|$217,500
|7
|$202,500
|8
|$187,500
|9
|$175,500
|10
|$163,500
|11
|$151,500
|12
|$139,500
|13
|$127,500
|14
|$115,500
|15
|$109,500
|16
|$103,500
|17
|$97,500
|18
|$91,500
|19
|$85,500
|20
|$79,500
|21
|$73,500
|22
|$67,500
|23
|$62,700
|24
|$57,900
|25
|$53,100
|26
|$48,300
|27
|$46,500
|28
|$44,700
|29
|$42,900
|30
|$41,100
|31
|$39,300
|32
|$37,500
|33
|$35,700
|34
|$34,200
|35
|$32,700
|36
|$31,200
|37
|$29,700
|38
|$28,500
|39
|$27,300
|40
|$26,100
|41
|$24,900
|42
|$23,700
|43
|$22,500
|44
|$21,300
|45
|$20,100
|46
|$18,900
|47
|$17,700
|48
|$16,740
|49
|$15,900
|50
|$15,420
|51
|$15,060
|52
|$14,700
|53
|$14,460
|54
|$14,220
|55
|$14,100
|56
|$13,980
|57
|$13,860
|58
|$13,740
|59
|$13,620
|60
|$13,500
|61
|$13,380
|62
|$13,260
|63
|$13,140
|64
|$13,020
|65
|$12,900
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