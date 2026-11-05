2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 26: Jackson Koivun of the United States poses with the Elemental Swing trophy after winning the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse is set for $6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,080,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour prize money distribution chart.

The World Wide Technology Championship field is headed by Jackson Koviun, Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard and more.

The 120-player field is the latest PGA Tour event of the 2026 season, moving into Los Cabos for the second of two Mexico events in the FedEx Cup Fall.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cu6.

The event is played this year at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico.

This is the 43rd PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2026 PGA Tour season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Fall Cup points, requisite for standard PGA Tour events.

The winner gets 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, with points based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2027 PGA Championship.

2026 World Wide Technology Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,080,000 2 $654,000 3 $414,000 4 $294,000 5 $246,000 6 $217,500 7 $202,500 8 $187,500 9 $175,500 10 $163,500 11 $151,500 12 $139,500 13 $127,500 14 $115,500 15 $109,500 16 $103,500 17 $97,500 18 $91,500 19 $85,500 20 $79,500 21 $73,500 22 $67,500 23 $62,700 24 $57,900 25 $53,100 26 $48,300 27 $46,500 28 $44,700 29 $42,900 30 $41,100 31 $39,300 32 $37,500 33 $35,700 34 $34,200 35 $32,700 36 $31,200 37 $29,700 38 $28,500 39 $27,300 40 $26,100 41 $24,900 42 $23,700 43 $22,500 44 $21,300 45 $20,100 46 $18,900 47 $17,700 48 $16,740 49 $15,900 50 $15,420 51 $15,060 52 $14,700 53 $14,460 54 $14,220 55 $14,100 56 $13,980 57 $13,860 58 $13,740 59 $13,620 60 $13,500 61 $13,380 62 $13,260 63 $13,140 64 $13,020 65 $12,900

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