Why DP World Tour golfers are wearing shorts at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship

Players are wearing shorts in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emrirates, this week on the DP World Tour at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

With temperatures at Yas Links expected to topple 90 degrees during the tournament, the DP World Tour made the decision, along with the tournament host, to allow players to compete in shorts in the stifling heat.

Temperatures are expected to be feel over 100 degrees Fahrenheit through the entire tournament, with actual temperatures in the low 90s.

Men on the DP World Tour -- and PGA Tour, for that matter -- are typically required to wear pants when they compete. Women on various high-level tours have long been allowed to wear shorts as desired, regardless of temperature.

"The temperatures will increase as the week goes on, which is uncomfortable and could be a health issue for the players," said European Tour chairman David Williams previously about the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship, when shorts were also allowed due to heat. "A lot of players were concerned about it. In these temperatures it can be pretty uncomfortable out there in trousers, so the feedback from the players has certainly been positive."

For the first time in the history of the then-European Tour, players were allowed to compete in shorts during a tournament round at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Allowing shorts is not an entirely unprecedented look on the DP World Tour. Since 2016, the tour has allowed players to wear shorts during practice rounds. Players then had to bust out the trousers for championship rounds.

The players generally saw the move as just doing the right thing in 2019.

"It is very nice when common sense comes into play," said Ernie Els, according to AFP. "It is going to get close to 40 degrees (Celsius) here and it is the right thing to do. It has been talked about for so long on all of the tours around the world. Johann Rupert (owner of Leopard Creek) is always a man who is forward thinking and I think this could be a game-changer for golf that could enhance the product."

Players have the choice to wear pants or shorts in this 70-player field.

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