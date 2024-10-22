Open in App
    'Better, Not Bigger' - WM Phoenix Open Announces Several Key Changes After Difficult 2024

    By Jonny Leighfield,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoQ2K_0wGuiJle00

    Organizers of the WM Phoenix Open have confirmed several changes to the PGA Tour event for next year which they hope will help reduce issues that took place in 2024 .

    Along with bad weather which transformed hills at TPC Scottsdale into mud slides and caused public corridors to become log-jammed, there were reportedly a higher number of arrests than usual as well as increased counts of unruly behavior due to excessive alcohol consumption.

    Players such as Billy Horschel and Zach Johnson were filmed airing their frustration towards a couple of fans after shouts from the gallery arrived while golfers were playing shots.

    However, The Thunderbirds - hosts of what is still considered one of the most anticipated events on the PGA Tour calendar - issued a statement on Monday which pointed out the tournament raised a record $17.5 million for charity before detailing a handful of alterations ahead of the 90th edition of 'The People's Open' in February.

    “Each and every year, The Thunderbirds review the previous tournament and look for ways to improve,” said 2025 WM Phoenix Open tournament chairman, Matt Mooney.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcKB0_0wGuiJle00

    Nick Taylor holds the 2024 WM Phoenix Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

    "We’ve been working closely with the PGA TOUR, Scottsdale Police and Fire, title sponsor WM and our other valued partners to make impactful changes for 2025. We are excited to announce these enhancements as the countdown to ‘The People’s Open’ begins.”

    Stating the event at TPC Scottsdale is looking to "get better, not bigger," The Thunderbirds outlined the enhancements which include adding another tournament entrance, introducing an all-digital general admission ticketing platform, creating improved spectator walking areas, and upgrading general admission venues for fans.

    The new site entrance will be near the 18th tee in a bid to ease traffic on the week's busier days - Friday and Saturday.

    “The additional entrance will significantly improve the flow of fans entering and exiting TPC Scottsdale,” Mooney said. “This entrance will provide relief at our main entrance and offer a much shorter walk for those fans in high-demand areas near holes 16, 17 and 18.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxD44_0wGuiJle00

    A handful of controversial moments at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: X)

    Meanwhile, several walkways around the course have been expanded, including the path between the 17th fairway and the 11th tee box - which runs between the 16th and 10th - which has been doubled in width.

    Mooney said: “We understand the importance of ease and accessibility for our fans to navigate the golf course. Expanding these key walkways and repositioning some of our vendors, particularly around high-traffic areas like the 16 th and 10 th holes, will provide fans better access to popular venues and viewing areas.”

    2025 will be the first year at the WM Phoenix Open with a fully digital ticketing format, too, designed to help speed up entrance times and aid in monitoring crowd numbers, therefore helping law enforcement keep everyone safe. As well as no physical tickets, good-any-day tickets and grounds passes sold via third-party providers have also been eliminated.

    Finally, a couple of general admission areas near the seventh and 12th holes, respectively, are being upgraded to "create more accessible viewing areas, along with expanded space for upgraded concessions and new fan engagement opportunities."

    Mooney said: “With upgrades to the Taylor Morrison Fairway House and Desert Oasis, we are improving two of the more popular spots on the golf course. Fans can look forward to better viewing, upgraded concessions and an increased area to watch ‘The People’s Open.”

    Earlier this month, building began on the suites and grandstands at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course - an extremely time-consuming task - before play begins on Thursday, February 6, days before Super Bowl LIX.

