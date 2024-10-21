There’s a unique tournament on the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour this week, with the only trip to Japan in the season for the Zozo Championship at Narashino Country Club.

Unlike other FedEx Cup Fall events, the field is limited to 78 players, while there is not a cut at the tournament, meaning everyone will receive prize money.

The field is also stronger than we have seen so far in this phase of the season because eligibility is restricted to criteria including the top 60 in the current FedEx Cup standings.

Last year, Collin Morikawa added a high note to what had been a disappointing season by his standards with victory. That earned him prize money of $1.53m from the overall purse of $8.5m.

There is an identical sum on offer this year with the winner earning the same amount as Morikawa in 2023. The runner-up will claim $918,000. Meanwhile, even the player finishing 78 th in last on the leaderboard is in line for a payout of $13,600.

The purse is also more than double the money available in the next most lucrative men’s elite golf event this week, the DP World Tour’s Genesis Championship .

Below is the prize money payout for the Zozo Championship.

Zozo Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Who Are The Star Names In The Zozo Championship?

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the title in 2021, is one of the 78-player field (Image credit: Getty Images)

American Major winners headline a strong field at the event, including defending champion Collin Morikawa. He beat Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six shots a year ago and will be hoping for a similarly dominant performance this week.

He is joined by World No.2 Xander Schauffele, who won two of this year’s four Majors, while another big names in the field is 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is playing in his homeland and looking for his second Zozo Championship title.

Two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas also appears, along with other big names including Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Nick Taylor and Will Zalatoris.

Where Is The Zozo Championship?

The event takes place at Narashino Country Club, which will host this year for the fifth time in the event's six editions. The one time the event wasn't hosted at the venue came in 2020, when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in California because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How Big Is The Field At The Zozo Championship?

Unlike the other events in the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season, there is a limited field in the Zozo Championship, with just 78 competing. It is also a no-cut tournament, meaning everyone will receive prize money.