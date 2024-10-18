Eyeline Golf Roll The Rock Putting Mat Review

If you’re like me and do your best to keep your game sharp throughout the winter, then making sure you have one of the best putting mats available at home is a must. Eyeline Golf is known for its variety of high quality training aids , specifically putting mirrors but I wanted to know how the Roll The Rock putting mat could help me groove my putting stroke, so I got to testing.

The Roll The Rock Putting Mat has different marker points to hit from (Image credit: Future)

The first thing I appreciated about the Roll The Rock putting mat is the fact it rolls up to a very convenient size and you'll receive it in a small drawstring bag that makes storing and transporting the mat particularly easy. The mat itself is only just over 8” wide and therefore can be used in most places around the house, even a tight hallway, and the 8ft in length is perfect to give enough variability in length during your practice. The backing on this mat does mean that it lays particularly flat, even after having been stored for some time, so there are no annoying ripples or crinkles to iron out.

The clever cup design mimics how a real cup would receive a ball (Image credit: Future)

I’ll be the first to admit, I can often get a little bored practicing a dead straight put over and over again but the Roll The Rock putting mat has five different markers on the mat to hit from. Two of these are positioned at a slight angle, so while the putt itself may be straight, it certainly changes your perception of the putt when not just putting straight down the mat and this adjustment will help your putting practice not become too monotonous. The cleverly designed putting cup can be easily popped into the cutout hole and has been designed in such a way that putts hit too firmly will run through it, just as it would in real life (providing there’s no flag in the hole to stop it).

The faster surface will look like the the left side and slower as shown on the right (Image credit: Future)

The Tour Grain Velvet surface is extremely soft to touch and produces a seriously smooth and rapid roll and while the brand claims this makes it more realistic, I can count on one hand how many greens I’ve putted on that run both that smoothly and that fast. The surface can be brushed back towards your putting location and that does slow the ball down to a slightly more realistic pace. When brushed back towards you, the ball leaves a track which is a good reference on your start line, but you’ll need to brush the mat back every time, otherwise you’ll find the ball getting stuck in the previous track and diverting your current putt off-line.

It can be easily stored in a small drawstring bag (Image credit: Future)

The Eyeline Golf Roll The Rock Putting mat is well designed and perfect as an affordable option for those looking to work on their stroke indoors and get some basic feedback. There are others with more variety and that run at a slightly more realistic speed but this mat is perfect for practicing when the weather is poor outside and can easily be used alongside some of the best putting training aids .