Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Golf Monthly

    Can You Ask Another Player What They Hit On A Par 3?

    By Fergus Bisset,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIeRP_0wC644wq00

    Choosing what club to hit on a testing par-3 can be the difference between success and dramatic failure. A shot hit straight on target that comes up 10 yards short or flies 10 yards long could end in a penalty area, a bunker or another predicament that could be costly in terms of score.

    For that reason, The Rules of Golf are quite strict when it comes to sharing information or advice on club selection during competition golf.

    In the definitions of the Rules, Advice is – A comment or action that influences a player in choosing a club, making a stroke or deciding how to play a hole or round.

    Rule 10.2a says a player must not give advice to anyone who is playing on the course in the competition. They also must not ask anyone for advice, other than their caddy.

    So, if you are playing an individual competition, either stroke play or match play, you are not allowed to ask another player in your group, or on the course, what they hit on a par-3 on the hole you are playing.

    It is not considered advice if you ask another player what they hit on a par-3 played earlier in the round. No matter if the distance was similar, the weather and ground conditions will be different.

    If you do ask another player what they hit on a par-3, the penalty for breaching 10.2a is the General Penalty – that’s two shots in stroke play and loss of hole in match play .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piPNP_0wC644wq00

    You can look but don't touch when it comes to finding out what another player has hit (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

    If you touch another player’s equipment to ascertain what club they have just hit on a par-3, that is considered a breach of 10.2a and would lead to the General Penalty. But, if you just glanced into their bag, without touching it, a penalty would not be applied.

    If another player shared information with you on what club they had just hit at a par-3, they would incur a General Penalty for giving advice. So, if they said to you “For your information, I just hit a 5-iron,” that would be advice. If they held up their club for you to see they had just hit 5-iron, that would also be advice. They would be making a comment or action designed to influence a player (you) in choosing a club.

    But, if they were to make a comment like, “Oh dear, I should have hit 4-iron,” that is a throwaway statement relating to their play, not designed to influence your decision. There would be no penalty.

    There are instances where it’s fine to ask a playing partner what club they hit at a par-3 – When it’s your partner in a foursomes, fourball or other team competition. If you are playing together, then you can share information on club selection with your playing partners and their caddies.

    But you are, of course, not allowed to ask players or caddies on other teams in that competition for advice and Rule 10.2a would apply if you did.

    When you’re playing in competition then, you are not allowed to ask another player what club they have just hit at a par-3 unless they are your partner in a team competition. It may seem a harmless enough question but it would be deemed asking for advice and would cost you a penalty.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Eyeline Golf Roll The Rock Putting Mat Review
    Golf Monthly2 days ago
    I Tried AimPoint For Three Months And Shaved 5 Shots Off My Handicap... It's Time For More Amateur Golfers To Use It!
    Golf Monthly2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    I Built The Ultimate Bag For High Handicap Golfers In 2024
    Golf Monthly2 days ago
    PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos
    Golf Monthly1 day ago
    'Bizarro' - Joel Dahmen Reacts To Four-Stroke Penalty For Carrying 15th Club
    Golf Monthly2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile22 days ago
    The 4 LIV Golfers Currently Qualified For The DP World Tour Championship
    Golf Monthly2 days ago
    Arizona And Northwestern Take College Honors At The Home Of Golf
    Golf Monthly2 days ago
    DP World Tour Player Wins Over 170 Pints Of Beer After Making Hole-In-One
    Golf Monthly1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard5 days ago
    Hannah Green Holds Off Celine Boutier To Clinch BMW Ladies Championship
    Golf Monthly7 hours ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King21 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern4 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view of news — CRINK in the neck, scary costumes, civil debate, pumpkin spice
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Little Chihuahua Who Lost Her Owner Is Now Looking For Love
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy