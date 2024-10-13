Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times

It's safe to say that's it been quite the 2024 for American, Matt McCarty. Not only did he top the Korn Ferry Tour standings, claiming three wins and securing a PGA Tour card in the process, but he now leads the Black Desert Championship going into the final round.
Being played at the stunning Black Desert Resort , the 26-year-old sits at 19-under and two shots clear of a four-way tie for second. In that quartet is Joe Highsmith, Kevin Streelman, Harris English and Stephan Jaeger.
Searching for his first PGA Tour victory in what would be just his third PGA Tour start, McCarty has fired a nine-under-par 62 on Thursday, a 68 on Friday and a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday.
On Sunday, he tees off at 1.35pm local time in Utah, with McCarty paired alongside Highsmith as both left-handers go in search of maiden PGA Tour victories.
