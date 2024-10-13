Open in App
    • Golf Monthly

    Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times

    By Matt Cradock,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jax3b_0w59b3Om00

    It's safe to say that's it been quite the 2024 for American, Matt McCarty. Not only did he top the Korn Ferry Tour standings, claiming three wins and securing a PGA Tour card in the process, but he now leads the Black Desert Championship going into the final round.

    Being played at the stunning Black Desert Resort , the 26-year-old sits at 19-under and two shots clear of a four-way tie for second. In that quartet is Joe Highsmith, Kevin Streelman, Harris English and Stephan Jaeger.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g5zb5_0w59b3Om00

    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Searching for his first PGA Tour victory in what would be just his third PGA Tour start, McCarty has fired a nine-under-par 62 on Thursday, a 68 on Friday and a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday.

    On Sunday, he tees off at 1.35pm local time in Utah, with McCarty paired alongside Highsmith as both left-handers go in search of maiden PGA Tour victories.

    Other players in contention include Englishman, Harry Hall, who is 15-under-par, whilst Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey and last week's Sanderson Farms Championship runner-up, Beau Hossler , are all at 14-under-par.

    Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times

    All times EST/GMT

    • 9.45am (2.45pm): Alexander Bjork
    • 9.50am (2.50pm): Dylan Wu, Chesson Hadley
    • 10.00am (3.00pm): Vince Whaley, Norman Xiong
    • 10.10am (3.10pm): Lanto Griffin, Wilson Furr
    • 10.20am (3.20pm): Zac Blair, S.H Kim
    • 10.30am (3.30pm): K.H Lee, Nate Lashley
    • 10.40am (3.40pm): Scott Piercy, Tyson Alexander
    • 10.50am (3.50pm): Justin Suh, Erik Barnes
    • 11.00am (4.00pm): Ryan Fox, Raul Pereda
    • 11.10am (4.10pm): Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan
    • 11.20am (4.20pm): Sam Ryder, Mac Meissner
    • 11.35am (4.35pm): Patrick Rodgers, Wesley Bryan
    • 11.45am (4.45pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Chez Reavie
    • 11.55am (4.55pm): Will Gordon, Phillip Knowles
    • 12.05pm (5.05pm): Chris Kirk, Matti Schmid
    • 12.15pm (5.15pm): Seamus Power, Cameron Champ
    • 12.25pm (5.25pm): Trace Crowe, Tom Whitney
    • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Nick Hardy, Trey Mullinax
    • 12.45pm (5.45pm): Joel Dahmen, Patton Kizzire
    • 1.00pm (6.00pm): Alejandro Tosti, Greyson Sigg
    • 1.10pm (6.10pm): Rico Hoey, Lucas Glover
    • 1.20pm (6.20pm): Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
    • 1.30pm (6.30pm): J.J Spaun, Ben Griffin
    • 1.40pm (6.40pm): Kevin Tway, Erik Van Rooyen
    • 1.50pm (6.50pm): Alex Smalley, Nick Taylor
    • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Carson Young, Nico Echavarria
    • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Joseph Bramlett, Lee Hodges
    • 2.25pm (7.25pm): Doug Ghim, Chan Kim
    • 2.35pm (7.35pm): Adam Svensson, Ben Kohles
    • 2.45pm (7.45pm): Carl Yuan, Henrik Norlander
    • 2.55pm (7.55pm): Beau Hossler, Max McGreevy
    • 3.05pm (8.05pm): Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey
    • 3.15pm (8.15pm): Stephan Jaeger, Harry Hall
    • 3.25pm (8.25pm): Kevin Streelman, Harris English
    • 3.35pm (8.35pm): Matt McCarty, Joe Highsmith
