It's safe to say that's it been quite the 2024 for American, Matt McCarty. Not only did he top the Korn Ferry Tour standings, claiming three wins and securing a PGA Tour card in the process, but he now leads the Black Desert Championship going into the final round.

Being played at the stunning Black Desert Resort , the 26-year-old sits at 19-under and two shots clear of a four-way tie for second. In that quartet is Joe Highsmith, Kevin Streelman, Harris English and Stephan Jaeger.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Searching for his first PGA Tour victory in what would be just his third PGA Tour start, McCarty has fired a nine-under-par 62 on Thursday, a 68 on Friday and a seven-under-par 64 on Saturday.

On Sunday, he tees off at 1.35pm local time in Utah, with McCarty paired alongside Highsmith as both left-handers go in search of maiden PGA Tour victories.

Other players in contention include Englishman, Harry Hall, who is 15-under-par, whilst Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey and last week's Sanderson Farms Championship runner-up, Beau Hossler , are all at 14-under-par.

Black Desert Championship Final Round Tee Times

All times EST/GMT