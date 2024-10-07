Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 - Event Well Underway As Package Sets, Shoes and Golf Balls Reduced

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

After Amazon's July Prime Day, it's now the turn of Amazon's Big Deal Days, which takes place on the 8th and 9th October. Like Prime Day in July, there are plenty of products available at discounted rates and, in this blog, we will bring you all the offers as they are made live on Amazon.

Obviously, with so many items being available on the site it can be difficult to find them all, which is why we have also created this helpful hub that will be updated regularly with products that we think will help benefit your golf game.

Whether it's a training aid, a different type of golf ball or perhaps a pair of golf shoes, there is plenty available to feast your eyes on and, what's more, it's not just Amazon who are discounting golf products this Big Deal Days. Along with the retailer, the likes of PGA TOUR Superstore, Walmart and Scottsdale Golf also have offers available to the public. Happy deal hunting!

Amazon Prime | Sign up here

Obviously before we get to the deals, it is worth reminding you that if you want to save on Amazon Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime . Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free. View Deal

There are several retailers with great sale events running throughout the week. These include Amazon , PGA TOUR Superstore and Walmart in the US, as well as Scottsdale Golf and Clubhouse Golf in the UK.

Top Picks: The absolute best deals

Strata Men's Complete (16-Piece) Package Set | 20% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.99

This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers, with each club providing plenty of forgiveness and aid to getting the ball in the air as easily as possible.

Also available in 14-piece (Now $399.99) and 12-piece (Now $319.99) View Deal

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 57% off at Amazon

Were $65 Now $28.23

A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity on offer.

Read our full Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review View Deal

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 20% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $399.99

The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course.

Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review View Deal

Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 36% off at Amazon

Was $220 Now $127.84

This deal is only available in the US and features Adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all-round spiked golf shoe.

Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review

TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Balls | 19% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $34.99

The look may divide opinion, but we found this to be an excellent all-round golf ball that offers performance close to the Tour-level models. The distance was good, as was the greenside spin and control, whilst those seeking help with alignment could definitely see improvements via the Stripe design.

Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe Golf Ball Review View Deal

Updates from...

HELLO ALL

Hello all and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, which takes place, officially, on the 8th and 9th October. It wasn't that long ago we were covering Prime Day in July but, three months later, we are back again for yet another big shopping event.

Although the event doesn't begin until tomorrow, we have already seen plenty of offers on some excellent golf gear and, for the next few hours, I'm going to bring you just some of the deals!

Before jumping into some of the reductions, be sure to check out our hub via the link here , where we have collected some amazing offers that range from golf balls and shoes, all the way to clubs. So, without further ado, let's check out what Amazon is offering this time around...

BEFORE WE FORGET

Before jumping into the deals, it's worth noting that, to take advantage of the full range of offers, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. There's no need to panic, though, as there are still some deals available on the site for non-members, as well as a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for via the block below!

OPENING DEAL

(Image credit: Future)

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is live then and it's only right that I start off with a mega deal! After being around for two decades, our resident golf shoe expert, Dan Parker, claimed the adidas Tour360 24 was the best spiked golf shoe of 2024 , describing it as "the complete all-round spiked golf shoe."

Receiving a five star review, it's now with up to 24% off and, in some instances, we've seen it with 36% off! Available in multiple colorways and sizes, it has been completely redesigned from the inside out as adidas has introduced new technology, such as a new 'T-Shape' suede microfiber design on the heel, which stops any rubbing or blistering.

It's an excellent golf shoe and, with over $50 off, a complete bargain at this price, which is the lowest we have ever seen it at!

Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 24% off at Amazon

Was $220 Now $152.90

adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe.

Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review View Deal

LIMITED TIME DEALS

Having covered Amazon's various events over the past several years, one tip we would recommend is looking out for their 'Limited Time Deals'. Often, Amazon will throw up offers but for only a set amount of time or until stock runs out.

In this case, we have found a few deals that are available for just a few hours so you better be quick! These include the TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Balls, which are now 19% off, as well as the PXG 0211 Package Set, which is reduced by over $300...

The Tour Response features in a Stripe version, which is also reduced this Deal Days event , with the golf ball excelling in terms of its consistently strong ball flight and soft feel on the greens. Regarding the PXGs, we felt the clubs were very forgiving and, looks-wise, were very impressive.

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball | 19% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $34.99

An impressive all-rounder that, despite the relatively, low compression, still offers good distance for the faster swinger. Overall, this is an excellent alternative to the Tour-played urethane-covered alternatives.

Read our full TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball Review View Deal

PXG 0211 Z Golf Club Set | 20% off at Amazon

Was $1,549.99 Now $1,239.99

A package set with appealing looks that will flatter your ability if you're new to the game, helping you enjoy your time on the course so much more.

Read our full PXG 0211 Z Golf Club Set Review View Deal

IT'S NOT JUST AMAZON WHERE THE DEALS ARE PRESENT

Remember, it's not just Amazon who have various deals going on this week. Several retailers are providing some excellent offers, with one of those being PGA TOUR Superstore. Not only are there golf clubs and shoes on sale, but I've spotted this very tidy offer on one of the best portable launch monitors .

The model in question is the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor which, right now on PGA TOUR Superstore, is 40% off! Currently, you can save $200, with the Rapsodo proving to be very easy to set up, as well as providing reliable shot detection and great portability. Be sure to check out the full array of deals on the site here...

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $499.99 Now $299.99

Given how easy it is to use and the overall accuracy and data points available, we have to say the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance.

Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review View Deal

ON A BUDGET?

As we know, this event is a good time to pick up some great golf gear at a reduced price, so that's got me thinking, what items can you get for around $30? Well, I've done some digging on Amazon and, prior to the main event starting tomorrow, I've managed to find some items that have been reduced to under the price of a meal out.

Within the products found there are the adidas Tour Response 2.0 golf shoes, Titleist Velocity golf balls and, if you fancy stocking up, five golf gloves from Finger Ten! Certainly, there's some serious value to be had this week, but it's worth noting that Amazon's prices do fluctuate regularly, which is something to recognize if you're searching for your next golf item.

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 57% off at Amazon

Were $65 Now $27.64

A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity on offer.

Read our full Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review View Deal

Titleist Velocity Golf Balls | 17% off at Amazon

Was $29.97 Now $24.99

The longest golf ball in Titleist's current range, the Velocity is a firmer feeling ball built to help those golfers who need as much distance as possible. Not only does it help get the ball in the air, but there is plenty of value to be had as it's currently 17% off.

Read our full Titleist Velocity 2022 Golf Ball Review View Deal

Finger Ten Golf Gloves | Up to 10% off at Amazon

Was $31.99 Now $28.75

Within this deal, you receive five golf gloves for under $30, which equates to just $6 a glove. Perfect for stocking up on the upcoming winter conditions, the Finger Ten is constructed of Cabretta Leather and padding on the palms. View Deal

IS THIS THE COOLEST ITEM ON SALE?

(Image credit: Future )

Golf products are always finding ways of reinventing themselves and, when it comes to what might be the coolest product on offer this Prime Big Deal Days event, I think I may have found it!

We've spoken about the Alphard Club Booster V2 before and, currently, it's $100 off. How does it work? Well, this unique bit of kit effectively replaces the rear wheels on your current push cart chassis, and, thanks to the Bluetooth remote, will give you your very own remote electric trolley.

It's compatible with a number of push carts, a list that you'll have to check out via our review here , but there's no denying it's a very interesting product. What's more, in testing, the wide wheelbase allowed for a stable traversing of terrains, whilst the grab handles means easy transportation. If we were to list downsides, the initial assembly could be quicker, but it is certainly cheaper than some of the best electric golf trolleys on the market.

Alphard Club Booster V2 | Up to 11% off at Amazon

Was $899 Now $799

A unique, practical and altogether enjoyable piece of technology that successfully converts push carts into remote electric carts. While it has some quirky design features in places, there's no denying the performance is powerful and stable.

Read our full Alphard Club Booster V2 Review View Deal

TIME TO HEAD OFF

Well, just like that, my time is up! As the clock passes midnight here in the UK, it's officially the start of Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days event and, with plenty of deals set to be released over the coming 24 hours, it's time I sign off and prepare for the coming days.

As I leave you all, I will drop this deal in the chat as a farewell, with the Garmin Approach G80 GPS the final offer that I'll mention tonight. Prior to work this evening I actually spoke to my Dad who, this year, has been using this particular model. He is a big fan and, from our testing, we can see why, as it can double up as a GPS and a launch monitor . It's an impressive bit of kit and, with over $60 off, a great long-term device for those who love a hand-held GPS .

Before I leave, I must remind you to check out our Deals hub here and, in eight hours time, my colleague Sam De'Ath will be taking over this blog to bring you up to date with everything going on.

Garmin Approach G80 GPS | 13% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $436.56

Offering plenty of features many other GPS' don’t, the Approach G80's launch monitor is useful when warming up, testing a new club or hitting a precise distance, whilst the yardages of the GPS are very accurate.

Read our full Garmin Approach G80 GPS Review View Deal

MORNING ALL

Good morning and welcome to the first day of Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days where, as expected, a number of golf products have been reduced! Currently, it's early here in the UK but, throughout the day, we can expect even more items to be released and we are here to take you through all of them.

As mentioned last night, we do also have a Deals hub , which will show all the various golf gear reduced this Big Deal Days. What's more, our team will be working hard to bring you all the latest Spotlight offers available on Amazon. Therefore, make sure you check in regularly to see what has been released to the public and what is available this Big Deal Days...

It's Never Too Early To Be Looking For Deals!

(Image credit: Future)

Good morning everyone, I'm Sam De'Ath, an equipment writer here at Golf Monthly and I'll be taking over the blog for the next few hours and bringing you some of the best deals I see on the way!

As the man who looks after all things wedges at Golf Monthly, it's only right I kick off this blog with a great deal on a wedge! These Cleveland wedges are perfect for anyone who wants the forgiveness from a cavity back wedge while getting the same spin and control you'd expect from a players style wedge. At over 30% off, these could be perfect for your bag if you're looking to freshen up your short game tools.

Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge | 31% off at Amazon

Was $159.99 Now $129

Another outstanding wedge that is on sale right now. Beginner golfers and high handicappers - this may be the perfect wedge for you!

Read our full Cleveland CBX ZipCore Review View Deal

Upgrade Your Game And Stop Guessing Your Yardages...

Tiger Woods using a rangefinder during practice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Knowing how far away you are from the flag and hazards is crucial to scoring well, even more so on golf courses you are not familiar with. If you find yourself missing too many greens short or long then investing in a rangefinder would certainly be worth your money.

There are some great deals already to be had on rangefinders and I've highlighted some of my favorites below!

Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder | 25% off at Amazon

Was $449.95 Now $335.80

In testing, we felt that the Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder was one of the best rangefinders on the market, with top-quality optics and fast, accurate yardages making it a great investment at 18% off.

Read our full Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized Laser Rangefinder Review View Deal

Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Golf Rangefinder | 18% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $329.98

A simple to use, highly-accurate laser rangefinder with bright and clear optics, seamless slope functionality and convenient carry options. Bushnell provide some of the best golf rangefinders on the market and this is a great deal for under $350.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V6 Shift Rangefinder Review View Deal

Blue Tees Series 3 Max+ Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon

Was $269.99 Now $199

The Blue Tees Series 3 Max is a rangefinder model that we love, with the Plus version providing users with slope functionality. Currently, it has an excellent 26% off at the moment.

Read our full Blue Tees Series 3 Max Laser Rangefinder Review View Deal

Talk About Knowing Your Distances...

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

It's all well and good knowing how far you have to the pin or a hazard but if you don't know how far you hit each club then that's what really makes things tricky.

The Flightscope Mevo is an affordable launch monitor that will make your practice sessions far more worth while and can even be used at home in a net so you can stay on top of your game without having to travel to the course.

Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor | 30% off at Amazon

Was $499 Now $349

The Mevo Launch Monitor is now a huge $150 off, with it providing basic feedback on shot performance for a modest budget. Easy to set up, shot tracking is reliable and the app displays the data points in a clear fashion.

Read our full Flightscope Mevo Launch Monitor Review View Deal

Adidas Golf Shoes For Under $30!

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf shoes (Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for a new set of golf shoes, you may not need to look any further. With 6 soft spikes and supported rubber traction, we found these shoes extremely stable when testing and are super lightweight for walking on the course.

Comfort, a sporty look and 57% off will see these shoes absolutely fly out of stock, so act fast if you don't want to miss out.

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 57% off at Amazon

Were $65 Now $28.23

A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity on offer.

Read our full Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review View Deal

These Strata Sets Are All 20% Off Or More!

(Image credit: Dan Parker)

Package sets are a great way to get into the game of golf by providing you with pretty much everything you need to begin with. Different package sets will supply different amounts of clubs but nearly all of them these days come with a pretty sturdy stand bag.

Strata are know for producing reliable and affordable package sets and during this shopping event you can find them all at a minimum of 20% off on Prime. What's even better is there are both men's and women's sets available so everyone can take advantage of these deals!

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (12-piece) | 20% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $319.99

This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers. In testing, the driver, hybrids and irons were super-forgiving in what is a comprehensive and well-priced 12-piece package set.

Read our full Strata Men's Golf Package Set Review View Deal

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (14-piece) | 20% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $399.99

Along with the 12-piece, there is also the 14-piece set that contains an extra club and headcover. Like the other Strata Package Sets, it is an extremely forgiving model and, with $100 off, excellent value! View Deal

Strata Men's Golf Package Set (16-Piece) | 20% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.99

The 'Ultimate' set provides users with 11 clubs, bag and four headcovers, which means you can chop and change your set-up depending on how comfortable you are with each club. View Deal

Strata Titanium Women’s Set | 24% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $455.99

Strata may be a little-known brand to many women, but it has a rich history in golf and it’s great to see it making a comeback. This all-encompassing package set is perfect for beginners or lady golfers wanting something more user friendly.

Read our full Strata Titanium Women’s Set Review View Deal

Strata Women's Complete Golf Set (11-piece) | 20% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $319.99

Right now you can also get the women's 11-piece package set with 20% off as well. This is a perfect value option for those who want the basics that won't break the bank.

Also available in 14-piece ($399.99) and 16-Piece ($479.99) View Deal

Ludvig Aberg's Fairway Woods Are 40% off!

Aberg and his TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Woods (Image credit: Getty Images/ Golf WRX)

Ludvig Aberg has had a meteoric rise to fame in the game of golf and despite now under contract with Titleist, his TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway woods that he used as an Amateur remain in the bag.

Aberg carries a Stealth 2 fairway wood in 15° and 18° and sometimes even carries a 21° 7-wood depending on the course set-up. Despite coming up to two years old, these fairway woods clearly still offer plenty of performance and are now up to a huge $140 off!

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood | Up to 40% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $209.99

Featuring in an array of different shaft and head types, the Stealth 2 is an excellent fairway wood that provides great all-round performance. Not only does it have a superb alignment design, but the extremely high launch and powerful sound and feel are a real stand out.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood Review View Deal

Huge Savings On These Popular Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Future)

Just another amazing deal on line courtesy of Adidas Golf! These shoes are the perfect blend of style and performance and are now 23% off. The Boost cushioning on the sole provides ultimate comfort and also superb energy transfer to not only take the stress off your feet when on the course but perhaps even help you gain a little yardage from the tee.

Being this years model and on offer, I can't imagine the stock on these will last long so make sure you click through the link below to see if your size is still available!

Adidas Tour 360 24 Golf Shoes | Up to 23% off at Amazon

Was $220 Now $154.92

adidas' comprehensive redesign of its flagship performance golf shoe has paid dividends in what is, to us, the complete all round spiked golf shoe.

Read our full adidas Tour360 24 Shoe Review View Deal

Golf Trip This Winter?

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

If you're getting away to catch some winter sun and play a few rounds of golf then you want to make sure your clubs are protected.

Luckily, there are a few travel cases on offer during these Prime Days so you can be rest assured your clubs will arrive in their destination with no scuffs or dents. The Bag Boy T-660 is known as one of the best travel cases on the market and the Izzo padded travel cover is a great, affordable option that will help to give you some piece of mind when traveling with your clubs.

Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover | 29% off at Amazon

Was $109.95 Now $77.96

If you're looking for an inexpensive travel cover that's easy to use, the Bag Boy T-660 is a good choice. Lightweight, easy to maneuver and with plenty of storage, it ticks all the right boxes for the infrequent traveller.

Read our full Bag Boy T-660 Travel Cover Review View Deal

Izzo Golf Padded Golf Travel Bag | 26% off with Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $37.20

The last accessory golfers often buy is a travel bag but it's something everyone should have. The Izzo Padded Travel Bag is a good option from a reputable brand to cover you basic travel needs, and this is a great price. View Deal

The Number One Played Ball In Professional Golf Is On Offer!

(Image credit: Future)

My time giving you some of the best deals on this first Amazon Prime Day has come to an end but I wanted to leave you on this deal because of it's rarity.

The Titleist Pro V1 golf ball is often considered the gold standard when it comes to premium golf balls and such is the demand, this ball is literally never on sale...until now. While it's only a small saving, it's enough to grab my attention and one that could definitely save me a few dollars ahead of the next golfing season!

Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball | 6% off at Amazon

Was £50 Now £46.99

Although not the largest discount in the world, the Titleist Pro V1 is rarely on offer, such is the quality of its performance. It's now below £50, but be quick to snap up this deal.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 2023 Golf Ball Review View Deal

Hello and welcome to the live amazon day blog

Ok, thanks Sam. Michael Weston, here. I'm not in the same league as Sam when it comes to playing golf, but I like to think I can find a good deal. My interest in golf equipment began about 12 years ago when I started working for Foremost Golf. I've seen my fair share of new drivers and funky golf balls in that time.

I'm not on staff, so I mainly have to fund my own gear (shocking, I know). However, that makes me pretty good when it comes to spotting a bargain. And right now, after shooting 95 in last weekend's Medal, I need more golf balls. Right, let's see what's out there.

ATTENTION ALL SOCIETY DAY ORGANISERS

Are you fed up with your fellow society members moaning about the poor quality of nearest the pin and long drive prizes? Well, stop digging out old balls from the rough to give away and invest in some decent ones! You don't have to go all out on premium golf balls - although as my colleague Sam pointed out, the Titleist Pro V1is on offer (very rare!) - for there are some other decent balls that have been slashed.

Here's one for starters...

(Image credit: Bridgestone)

Bridgestone e12 Contact Ball | 14% off at Amazon

Was $34.99 Now $29.97

In testing, we found that the e12 Contact ball stayed on the clubface longer and flew straighter thanks to its quirky dimple design. If you're someone looking for accuracy, this ball will be a great addition to your bag.

Read our full Bridgestone e12 Contact Ball Review View Deal

BE QUICK ABOUT IT!

If there's one think I've learned about Amazon Prime Days, it's you must act quick. Some of the best deals have already finished. I've seen some ball stocks vanish fairly quickly this morning. I was too late to grab 19% off Titleist Tour Speed golf balls. I was out walking the dog and that has annoyed me.

Another solid option to stock up on, especially those looking for more distance, is the Titleist Velocity - about $5 per dozen. It's not for me, I consider myself Tour player long (I jest), but that's a good deal!

Titleist Velocity Golf Balls | 17% off at Amazon

Was $29.97 Now $24.99

The longest golf ball in Titleist's current range, the Velocity is a firmer feeling ball built to help those golfers who need as much distance as possible. Not only does it help get the ball in the air, but there is plenty of value to be had as it's currently 17% off.

Read our full Titleist Velocity 2022 Golf Ball Review View Deal

WHY TODAY IS A BIG DAY FOR SHOPPING

In short, today is a BIG day - a day when you can make some massive savings on a whole range of golf gear. Forget dishwashers, stuff for your pets and flashy televisions, today is all about the best golf deals , people!

The biggest sale days on Amazon are threefold - Amazon's Prime Day which usually takes place in July around the middle of the month. This was the case in 2024 as the event took place on the 16th and 17th of July.

After that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are huge shopping events, and in 2024 we expect them to take place on the 29th November, and 2nd December respectively. Buying intent is usually very high over those two days, and the same can be said for the month of December and in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Amazon has also introduced two smaller shopping sales which are called the Amazon Big Spring Sale taking place in March, and then Amazon Prime Big Deal Days which took place in October 2023 for the first time. In 2024 it will also take place in October on the 8th and 9th, and will take place in 19 countries - Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Turkey, and the United States.

Tips for finding the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals

I know, it can be hard to find a deal. Even when you think you've found one, is it really as good as it looks? Here are out top tips for finding the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals ...

1. Use a free trial to shop the sale

If you think about it, Prime members are spending $14.99/£8.99 a month to shop during Amazon Prime Day. The idea of paying to shop a sale is a bit odd but considering the amazing prices on offer every year, it's a small price to pay. However, if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime before the event and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial.

2. Shop with an Amazon Gift Card

If you have an Amazon Gift Card that you haven't used yet, why not use it on Prime Day?

3. Don't limit yourself to Amazon

Of course there will be a lot of focus on Amazon during the sales event but definitely don't limit yourself to just one retailer as we often notice other retailers like PGA TOUR Superstore, Walmart, Rock Bottom Golf and Scottsdale Golf doing sales of their own.

4. Price check everything

I really think this is one of the most important things to do when shopping in sales events. Price checking on Amazon is quite easy. I use CamelCamelCamel , a website that price checks millions of items sold on Amazon, a lot. The website tracks price lows, so if the item you're looking at was cheaper at some other point, you'll be able to see the price difference.

5. Watch out for shady reviews

This is something to be aware of. Amazon has removed a lot of bogus reviews but there are so many that not all of them can be. So I recommend just keeping your eyes out for reviews that seem a bit fishy.

6. Treat yourself to some early deals

Amazon has deals running every single day so if you're in desperate need of a new golf club set , golf bag or golf watch immediately, you can find some cheap prices on the Amazon Daily Deals page.

A truly awesome piece of kit in the sale

I know we can get carried away with new golf equipment, but I'm not one of those who gets giddy by the launch of a new driver. This kind of thing does turn my head, though. I tested this recently on a visit to SimSpace golf in Blackpool, where they had one set up. Not only can it seriously help with your putting in the comfort of your own home, you can get your golf fix when it's tipping it down outside - which is currently is and will probably do so for the next 100 years.

ExPutt RG Putting Simulator | 15% off at Amazon

Was £399.99 Now £339.98

It's rare that we see golf technology come so cheap, but this excellent putting aid from ExPutt is on sale right now with a modest 11% off.

Read our full ExPutt RG Putting Simulator Review . View Deal

Attention all 'work from homers'

I should have mentioned this previously, too. This is a superb alternative to having to go to the range to work on your swing (when did we become so lazy?). I've also had a go on this and it's a really enjoyable piece of kit, ideal if you work from home.

Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator | 32% off at Amazon

Was £199.99 Now £135.15

It's not just the US where this product is reduced, with the Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator a superb alternative to having to go to the driving range to work on your swing.

Read our full Phigolf 2 Portable Simulator Review View Deal

This is a good time to get new golf shoes for a lot of people, as we're coming into autumn/winter. Although this is a spikeless model, and spiked shoes are generally more popular at this time, the grip it provides is superb. Love them.

FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon Golf Shoe | Up to 18% off at Amazon

Was £189.99 Now £156.10

FootJoy's holistic approach to creating a well-rounded golf shoe has paid off with the Pro/SLX Carbon boasting class-leading levels of comfort without sacrificing the key performance elements every golfer requires.

Read our full FootJoy Pro/SLX Carbon Golf Shoe Review View Deal

WHO SAYS GETTING INTO GOLF IS EXPENSIVE?

It doesn't have to be if you shop around. Shoes wise, this is a belting offer from adidas. If you're just getting into the sport and you're wary of spending too much money, you can actually get a decent entry level pair for under $30.

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Shoes | Up to 57% off at Amazon

Were $65 Now $28.23

A great value golf shoe that offers solid stability, grip and comfort considering the price. While there are flashier shoes out there looks-wise, there's no denying the value for money and longevity on offer.

Read our full Adidas Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes Review View Deal

Talking of getting into the game...

So, you want to start playing golf? You're mad. No, seriously, good decision. We've picked out one of the best - if not the best - deal on what is a decent package set (not cheap and cheerful whatsoever).

Strata Men's Complete (16-Piece) Package Set | 20% off at Amazon

Was $599.99 Now $479.99

This is a great value and expansive offering for beginner golfers, with each club providing plenty of forgiveness and aid to getting the ball in the air as easily as possible.

Also available in 14-piece (Now $399.99) and 12-piece (Now $319.99) View Deal

LET'S NOT FORGET CHRISTMAS

I'm sorry to bring it up but there are only 77 days to go until Christmas - so this is a really good time to stock up on golf gifts for friends/family. I'm trying to think what I'd really like to receive (other than a brand new driver, putter and electric trolley).

Personally, I don't think you can go wrong with a GPS watch. What golfer wouldn't want one of these? This is a big saving on a quality golf GPS watch .

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | 20% off at Amazon Was $499.99 Now $399.99

The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is, undoubtedly, one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course.

Read our full Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch Review View Deal

HOW ABOUT THIS DEAL?

I wouldn't normally recommend getting a new driver straight from the shelf. Custom fitting is the way to go. I also appreciate a lot of golfers simply can't be bothered going for a fitting (it's true!).

If you're a 'Straight from the shelf' kind of a golfer, you could do a lot worse than this for a new driver. I've been having a good dig around, and I can't find one better.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | Up to 16% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $329.99

The 2023 Stealth version has been subtly improved with the 2, making this an impressive all-rounder, one that will appeal to a wide range of golfers. It is definitely more user-friendly from our testing.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver Review View Deal

THE BEST VALUE LAUNCH MONITOR JUST GOT CHEAPER

(Image credit: Future)

Rapsoda have revolutionized the launch monitor game in the best way possible.

You can grab a bargain from Amazon who have knocked almost 50 bucks off the price of one of the easiest launch monitors you can use!

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 16% off at Amazon

Was $299.00 Now $251.26

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor is easy to carry round and even easier to set up. Reliable shot detection and statistical feedback compare really well to devices that are often four or five times the price.

Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review View Deal

BIG SAVINGS ON BRIDGESTONE GOLF BALLS

(Image credit: Future)

They are a couple of years old, but the 2022 Bridgestone Tour B XS golf balls have had almost $20 knocked off their price on Amazon.

An excellent, cheaper way to get a premium golf ball into your golf bag without breaking the bank.

Bridgestone Golf 2022 Tour B XS Golf Balls (One Dozen) | 40% off at Amazon

Was $49.99 Now $30.11

Impressing in both the long game and around the greens, the Bridgestone Tour B RX5 golf ball also performs unbelievably well in the wind.

Read our full Bridgestone 2022 Tour B RXS Golf Ball Review View Deal

NICE SAVINGS ON BUSHNELL RANGEFINDER

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Bushnell are known as one of the best brands for golf rangefinders. Their Tour V5 model is one of the best models you can buy on the market - and it's now on sale.

Amazon are offering a cool 15% discount on the V5 Patriot Pack, a saving of almost $40

Bushnell Golf Tour V5 Patriot Pack, Black | 15% off on Amazon

Was $249.97 Now $212.46

A great display, coupled with ease of use and how quick you can lock in on your target makes this a great option for anyone looking a new rangefinder on Amazon Big Deal Days.

Read our full Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Rangefinder Review View Deal

KEEP YOUR BAG, CLUBS AND SHOES ORGANISED WITH THIS STORAGE GARAGE ORGANIZER

Golf clubs... golf balls... golf shoes....

How about a suggestion from left field?

If your garage is anything like mine, it's filled with old golf clubs, golf bags and the boxes the two came in - long story short, it's a mess.

However, I may have to buy this organizer from Mythinglogic due to the 25% discount!

Mythinglogic Golf Storage Garage Organizer | 25% off on Amazon

Was $124.99 Now $93.59

Keep your golf bag, shoes, spare clubs and accessories organised and clean on this garage storage organizer, now with over $30 off. View Deal

SNEAKY SAVING ON TAYLORMADE GOLF BAGS

Look, it isn't the most jaw-dropping deal on this live blog that we've found today, but a discount is a discount.

If you're looking for one of the best Taylormade golf bags , Amazon have knocked almost $20 off the price of the 2023 Classic Stand bag.

TaylorMade Golf 2023 Classic Stand Golf Bag | 15% off on Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $152.99

Plenty of storage, comfortable straps and six colors to choose from - you can't go wrong with the Taylormade 2023 Classic Stand golf bag, now with almost $20 off. View Deal

SIGNIFICANT SAVINGS ON 4-PART MIZUNO GOLF BALLS

When you think about premium golf ball brands, Mizuno may not come to mind.

The Japanese manufacturers are more known for their fantastic irons and wedges, but the RB Tour golf balls offer a nice option on the higher end of the performance spectrum.

On Amazon Big Deal Days, you can save $15 on a box of the Mizuno RB Tour and RB Tour X balls.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Mizuno RB Tour Golf Balls | 34% off on Amazon

Was $42.95 Now $28.29

A different option to other premium golf balls on the market, offering consistent low ball flight that will suit players who often play in windy conditions.

Read our full Mizuno RB Tour Ball Review and Mizuno Tour X Ball Review View Deal

ARCCOS SMART SENSORS NEAR HALF PRICE!

For those that don't know much about the Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors, they are small little gadgets you add to the top of your golf grip that collects data for hands free shot tracking.

They also come with an A.I powered GPS system that, when you download the Arccos app to your smartphone, will act as a digital rangefinder that provides yardages that adjust in real time to weather conditions.

These devices won't just help you in real time on the course, but you can crunch the numbers gathered after your round to analyze what parts of your game to work on.

There isn't a better time to get them either, with Amazon offering them at nearly half price on Amazon Big Deal Days.

(Image credit: Arccos)

Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors | 42% off on Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $116.55

A near half price reduction off the cost of one of the neatest shot tracking devices available. It also doubles up as a GPS rangefinder to help you in real time out on the course.

Read our full Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors Review

TAYLORMADE GOLF BAG SALE

On deal days like this, it's worth having a browse of other sites outside of Amazon because often golf brands put on their own individual sales to try and counter the online shopping giant.

That is exactly what Taylormade have done, opening a sale for their wide range of golf bags.

We've picked out two below but if you visit their website you can have a full browse of the other options available!

Taylormade FlexTech Super Lite Golf Bag | Over $60 off at Taylormade

Was $299.99 Now $239.99

If you're looking for a lightweight golf bag, look no further. This thing is so light all you'll feel on your back are the weight of your golf clubs. It's got impressive storage, too.

Read our full Taylormade FlexTech Super Lite Golf Stand Bag review View Deal

Taylormade FlexTech Carry Premium Golf Bag | $70 off at Taylormade

Was $349.99 Now $279.99

The leather, more premium version of the FlexTech bag now has a significant $70 off the original price. Designed for both comfort and style on the course, this will soon become one of the more popular leather golf bags as their numbers increase on courses around the world. View Deal

Get more from your range sessions with this handy little device from Garmin

(Image credit: Garmin)

Evening everyone, or good morning/afternoon to my American friends! Dave Usher here taking over from Conor, and the first deal I’m going to draw your attention to is for this excellent little device from Garmin, which is ideal for use on the range as well as out on the course.

The Approach G80 is a launch monitor that doubles up as a GPS device and it’s small enough to fit in your pocket. I used one of these for a year or so until my local driving range was fitted with launch monitors in every bay and I had no need for it anymore, but if your range doesn’t have Foresight Sports or Top Tracer technology in the bays, then get yourself one of these as it makes your sessions more fun as well as more productive.

Garmin Approach G80 GPS / Launch Monitor | 34% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $329.99

Offers a lot of features many other GPSs don’t. The launch monitor is useful when warming up, testing a new club or hitting a precise distance via the target practice mode. Ideal for the range, but the GPS will then get you around the course too.

Read our full Garmin Approach G80 Review View Deal

I use this watch and you can pick it up for a bargain price

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

While browsing through all the deals on Amazon I noticed that my favorite golf watch, the Garmin Approach S62, was on offer for $399.99. That's a good price, I thought. But I wonder if I can find it cheaper anywhere else? And I did, ten dollars cheaper in fact, at Carl's Golf Land.

While the S62 has been replaced as Garmin's flagship golf watch by the S70, it's still one of the best golf watches on the market. The arrival of the S70 just means that you can pick up the S62 for much less than before.

The S62 does everything you'd want a GPS golf watch to do plus a whole lot that you probably hadn't even thought of. The two features I love most about my S62 are the automatic shot tracker and the pinpoint feature. On the odd occasion when I've not had my trusty S62 with me on the course I've really struggled without the shot tracker as that feature has helped me find so many balls that I would have otherwise lost. How? Well I know roughly how far I carry a good drive, so as soon as I tee off and start walking after an errant tee shot that has found the rough, the watch begins tracking the distance so when I get to around 200 yards I know that's where I need to be looking. I'm lost without it, and so are my golf balls.

Pinpointer is something that you don't find on many watches but it's great. It's basically a compass that points to the green from wherever you are, so when you're hitting blind shots you can do so with great confidence.

There's loads of other features too, which you can read about here in our review .

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch | $110 off at Carl's Golf Land

Was $499.99 Now $389.99

The Garmin Approach S62 GPS Watch is one for the gadget lover who wants the very latest features and the ability to use it both on and off the golf course. It does everything you can think of and a lot more besides.

Read our full Garmin Approach S62 Review . View Deal

Footjoy shoes are the most popular with professional golfers and they come in a wide variety of designs and colors. If you're a traditionalist who likes an old school type golf shoe then the Premiere Series fits the bill perfectly. You'll find the likes of Justin Thomas and Max Homa rocking these shoes on the PGA Tour. If you prefer a more modern, sporty look, then you'll love the Hyperflex Carbon shoe which is the choice of US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau.

Here are a couple of cracking deals I've found on Amazon and at Carl's Golf Land, but there are plenty more available too so you should find something you love.

Footjoy Hyperflex Carbon Spiked Golf Shoe | Save 50% at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $99.95

Bryson's shoe of choice has come right down in price as Footjoy prepare to launch their new range, so now is the time to strike and pick up a pair.

Read our full Footjoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoe Review View Deal

Footjoy Pro / SL Boa Golf Shoe | Save 64% at Carl's Golf Land

Was $209.95 Now $74.99

One of golf’s most popular shoes, FootJoy’s Pro SL design has a clean, premium aesthetic and offers superb spikeless stability and also has a BOA model.

Read our full Footjoy Pro / SL Golf Shoe Review View Deal