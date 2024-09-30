Open in App
    • Golf Monthly

    Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

    By Mike Hall,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfHsI_0vojvYgI00

    The DP World Tour visits Scotland for a unique tournament taking place at three of the nation’s most revered courses - the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

    That’s not the only unusual aspect of the event. It also features two distinct competitions, a 72-hole strokeplay professional tournament and a team event, which sees amateurs – including some very familiar faces – playing alongside the professionals.

    There is also one of the largest payouts on the DP World Tour this season, with the professionals competing for a share of a $5m purse, the fifth highest of the season so far.

    Last year, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick won the $850,000 top prize after he beat Marcus Armitage and Ryan Fox by three shots in a Monday finish in an event that was reduced to 54 holes after rain made play impossible on Saturday and Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AID7o_0vojvYgI00

    Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2023 title after beating Marcus Armitage and Ryan Fox (Image credit: Getty Images)

    It wasn’t the only success Fitzpatrick enjoyed that week. He also won the team event with his mother, Susan.

    This year’s strokeplay winner will earn the same figure as Fitzpatrick, while the runner-up will bank $528,000. Meanwhile, all of the top 10 are set for a six-figure payday.

    There are also 5,000 Race to Dubai ranking points available as players compete for the chance to finish in the top 70 of the standings to make the lucrative season-closing DP World Tour Playoffs .

    Even those who miss out can ensure a DP World Tour card for next season by finishing in the top 110, while for those finishing in the top 10, a PGA Tour card awaits for those who don’t already have one.

    Below is the prize money payout for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiR1D_0vojvYgI00

    Brooks Koepka is one of several LIV golfer competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the biggest names in the field as he defends his title, but much of the attention will be on Rory McIlroy, who returns to action following his playoff defeat to Billy Horschel in the BMW PGA Championship .

    That came a week after McIlroy had another near miss with runner-up at the Irish Open, so he’ll be eager to close out victory this week. Horschel also plays, looking to build on that success at Wentworth with the 12th professional victory of his career.

    Another player in the field who recently suffered a playoff defeat is LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm. Angel Hidalgo, who also plays, beat him on the second extra hole at the Open de Espana.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFFVN_0vojvYgI00

    Jon Rahm is looking to bounce back from playoff defeat at the Open de Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Other LIV golfers in the field include five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka , 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton, who won the event in 2016 and 2017.

    One PGA Tour pro who will be particularly keen to perform well this week is local hero Robert MacIntyre, who has two wins this year. For the team part of the event, the Scot is playing alongside his caddie for one of those victories, dad Dougie, who carried his bag at his RBC Canadian Open success.

    Other big names competing this week include Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard and his brother, Rasmus, whose late surge was enough to beat McIlroy at the Irish Open. Danny Willett, who was the 2021 champion, also plays.

    As for the famous faces appearing in the team competition, they include former soccer stars Gareth Bale, Ruud Gullit and Jamie Redknapp, former NHL quarterback John Elway and former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

    What Is The Prize Money For The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

    Players are competing for a $5m purse, an identical figure to the 2023 tournament. The winner will receive $850,000, with the runner-up claiming $550,000.

    Which Celebrities Are In The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

    There are a host of celebrities who made their names in other sports in the team contest, including former Real Madrid soccer star Gareth Bale, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, former NHL star John Elway, Sir Steve Redgrave, who famously won five consecutive golf medals at the Olympics, former jockey Sir Anthony McCoy and surfer Kelly Slater.

