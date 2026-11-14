Bryson DeChambeau announces next endeavor: golf-course designer

Bryson DeChambeau made a major announcement on Friday — just not the one everyone had been expecting.

DeChambeau, the two-time major champion, took to social media to introduce “The Orchard,” a project he’s creating in his hometown of Clovis, Calif. It will feature an 18-hole championship golf course, world-class practice facility and master-planned community with an on-site farmers market and other amenities designed to provide “unprecedented access” for kids and schools in the area.

DeChambeau said the course and practice facilities will be designed by his team and “will be the first of many fully procured DeChambeau Designs.”

The location of DeChambeau’s inaugural design is no accident. DeChambeau attended Clovis East High School and this project will be developed in the land across the street. He said there is a “deep responsibility to give back to the region that provided us with so much.”

“The development regulations in California are complex but the City of Clovis and Fresno County has been, and will continue to work hand in hand to bring this important project to the region,” DeChambeau said. “We anticipate approval within 18 months, with some amenities such as a driving range coming sooner. This process has been ongoing since 2022 and your continued support will only help this project come to fruition faster for the community.

“Ultimately, it’s time to make a better future for our next generation. We are dedicated to ‘Building Stars of the Future’ and it is our hope that this will be a place where everyone in the world can come and enjoy the fruits of our labor here in the Central Valley.”

DeChambeau’s design business is just the latest venture in his long list of off-course hobbies, which includes his growing YouTube channel.

Since LIV Golf announced it was shutting down after five seasons, several of its remaining high-profile players — Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton among them — have announced their return to the DP World Tour for 2027. (LIV players would have to serve suspensions before returning to the PGA Tour.) DeChambeau has yet to make his 2027 plans public, although The Telegraph reported the DP World Tour offered him membership for next year.

In his first comments since LIV shuttered, DeChambeau said last week he still believes in team golf, acknowledged some of his own mistakes and said he was grateful for the last four years. He added that he plans to play the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December.

“Beyond that,” he wrote a week ago, “I’ll go about whatever is next the right way.”

The post Bryson DeChambeau announces next endeavor: golf-course designer appeared first on Golf.