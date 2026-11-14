A simple card game to make your putting practice more effective

Putting practice doesn’t have to be monotonous. Instead of hitting the same putt over and over, add a little variety — and a lot more pressure — with something you probably already have at home: a simple deck of playing cards.

This simple twist will transform any ordinary practice session into a fun, competitive challenge that tests every aspect of your game on the green.

Get started

To try it out, all you need is a standard deck of playing cards, a practice green with a few holes to putt to and a way to record your score. Start by splitting the cards into two decks: face cards (plus aces) and numbered cards.

Let the cards determine your putt

Next, shuffle both decks of cards. Each card will dictate three characteristics of your putt: distance, direction and slope.

Distance: Numbered cards represent their face value in feet, while face cards and aces have assigned distances:

Jacks: 15 feet

Queens: 20 feet

Kings: 25 feet

Aces: 35 feet

Direction: The suit determines the direction of the break. Clubs and spades indicate a left-to-right putt, while hearts and diamonds call for a right-to-left putt.

Slope: Odd-numbered cards represent uphill putts, while even-numbered cards represent downhill putts. For face cards, jacks and kings count as odd, while queens and aces count as even.

Still a little confused? Let’s walk through an example.

Say you draw the king of diamonds. That means you’re facing a 25-foot uphill putt that breaks right-to-left. If you miss, draw another card from the second deck. Let’s say you pull the four of spades. Your next attempt will be a four-foot downhill putt that breaks from left to right.

Every draw presents a new challenge, forcing you to adjust your approach and adapt to a different putt.

Play 18 holes

Once you’ve got the hang of it, it’s time to put your skills to the test. Challenge yourself to play nine or 18 holes, using the cards to determine every putt.

Begin by drawing from the face-card deck to establish your opening putt. If you miss, draw from the numbered-card deck to determine your next attempt. Continue drawing cards until you hole out.

Keep track of the number of strokes it takes to complete each hole, then add them up at the end of your round. To keep it simple, set par at two strokes per hole, giving you a target score of 18 on nine or 36 on 18 holes.

Turn your score into improvement

The goal isn’t just to shoot the lowest possible score. It’s to discover where your putting game needs work.

Pay attention to the patterns that emerge during your rounds. Are you consistently missing short putts? Struggling with distance control on longer attempts? Having trouble reading left-to-right or downhill putts?

You can even keep track of your results across multiple practice sessions to identify recurring weaknesses and measure your progress over time.

Jack of All Putts makes practice more engaging by challenging you to adapt to different distances, breaks and slopes rather than mindlessly repeating the same putt. It’s a simple way to incorporate a little pressure into your practice on the green while also developing your feel, consistency and confidence.

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