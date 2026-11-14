How a pro incredibly won his DP World Tour card - after ‘standstill traffic'

The exit. The traffic. The return.

Then the comeback.

Tom Lewis can tell you all that’s happened to him over the past couple of weeks at DP World Tour Qualifying School.

It’s just that the 35-year-old Englishman thinks because it’s so unreal, the words may fall short.

“Yeah, I mean, these things happen,” Lewis said, “you can’t write it.”

But let’s try. We’ll go in order:

– The exit. Across a 15-year pro career, Lewis has seen some success. A pair of DP World Tour wins. A Korn Ferry Tour win. He’d also played on a Walker Cup team, and he was the low amateur at the 2011 Open Championship. But this year, he played mostly on the Hotel Planner Tour, the circuit below the DP World Tour, and finished 89th in the season-long points race. He entered Q-School. Maybe he’d make a run. But at the second stage event at Fontanals Golf Club in Spain, he finished 23rd, and only the top 21 and ties moved on to the final stage tournament.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, Lewis left.

– The traffic. According to the DP World Tour, Lewis got stuck in “standstill traffic,” and the Irish Golfer reported that that caused him to miss a flight. But there was a silver lining, albeit a small one. A playoff to determine final-stage alternates was bumped back to Nov. 2, and Lewis could now play in it.

– The return. He didn’t just play in it; Lewis told the DP World Tour that he played the hole “like a video game,” and he became the eighth alternate. Still, his chances of moving on remained low.

Then Lewis was in. He told the DP World Tour that while he was boarding his flight back home to England, he learned that he made the final stage event, which started last Friday and ended Wednesday at Infinitum Golf course, also in Spain.

“My manager is caddying for me this week,” Lewis told the DP World Tour, “and he said that he thinks it’s probably the weirdest two hours we’ve ever had together and we’ve worked together for 10 years.”

There was more.

– The comeback. At the grueling, six-round, final stage tourney, Lewis shined. He shot rounds of 67, 68, 65, 67, 63 and 68, and he finished fifth — giving him a DP World Tour card for the first time since the 2024 season.

Afterward, the DP World Tour asked him if he had a message for those who follow him.

“I’m really pleased for them to prove them right, really, because I usually suck,” he said. “This time, it’s nice to give them something to cheer about. So my phone’s obviously going off in my pocket right now.

“So there’s a lot of people to congratulate me, and I’m going to get back to them tonight. And yeah, it’s going to be good to get home and spend the time with my wife and celebrate with them.”

Thursday, Lewis also posted to Instagram.

He had some words for all that had happened.

“Well well well …

“I just want to say how close things are and how quickly it changes. Fate? Maybe.

“Nov. 2: I’m one shot away from genuinely getting a job and walking away from golf and into the shadows. One playoff, one hole, one birdie, eighth alternate for the finals.

“Nov. 11: 108 holes later, with seven missed greens and only four bogeys all week and 30-under, I’m back with the big boys. I’ve missed them!

“2027 is going to bring ups and downs, but I’m ready for the challenge. I’m coming for you with everything I have.”

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