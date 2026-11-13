I planned a Pinehurst golf trip. Here's the one thing I'd do differently

Any time spent golfing in the land of the pines is time well spent, if you ask me. That said, I should probably disclose that I grew up an hour away from the home of American golf, so I’ll admit my perspective may be a bit biased — particularly when it comes to matters of barbecue.

However, one could also argue that growing up in golf country makes me something of an expert when it comes to planning the perfect golf getaway in the Pinehurst area.

This summer, we put that knowledge to the test when I organized a three-day girls’ golf trip alongside GOLF’s Jessica Marksbury, one of our senior editors, who knows a thing or two about great golf trips and Pinehurst herself. After all, she covered the back-to-back men’s and women’s U.S. Opens at 2014 and has taken her fair share of trips down south for a few golf trips, so we felt secure in our local knowledge.

Not to brag, but I think we put together a pretty great itinerary. Here’s a quick rundown: We kicked things off by taking on one of the most iconic — and challenging — courses in the area, Pinehurst No. 2. While it was a demanding test that asks a lot of your game, it’s also an experience that every golfer should have at least once.

On day two, we traded the test of championship golf for a little more fun at Talamore, where we enjoyed 18 holes and hand-fed some of the retired llama caddies who reside next to the 13th green. I can confidently say it was the most unique thing I’ve ever done on a golf course.

We saved one of the best experiences for last, closing out our trip at Pine Needles. Sure, the demanding layout and pristine course conditions are reason enough to love it, but, much like many courses in this part of North Carolina, it’s the history that makes a round here truly memorable.

Once home to golf icon Peggy Kirk Bell, Pine Needles carries a legacy that may be a little less celebrated than that of its illustrious neighbor, but is every bit as impactful.

As if a round at Pine Needles wasn’t enough of a treat, we began our day with a quick lesson from another LPGA legend: major champion, six-time LPGA winner, and two-time Solheim Cup competitor Donna Andrews.

For me, this was the most meaningful part of the entire trip. I took lessons from Andrews at the beginning of my golf journey, so getting the opportunity to work with her again, some 14 years later was a pretty special full-circle moment.

As we stood on the lesson tee, working on our low-running chip — a must-have shot at any Southern Pines course worth its salt — I had a bit of a light-bulb moment. In the middle of our instruction time, I realized I’d made a mistake while planning our trip:

I hadn’t given enough thought to the timing of our lesson.

When I booked it, I thought of instruction as a fun addition to an already great itinerary. What I hadn’t considered was just how valuable a little tune-up would be before taking on some of the toughest conditions in the country.

In hindsight, a lesson before our first round would have been the one change I would have made to our plans.

If you’re thinking about planning your own buddies trip to Pinehurst, consider this my parting piece of advice: Don’t underestimate the value of a little instruction, and, if you can, work it into the itinerary early in the week.

A few pointers before your first round can go a long way toward making the golf — and the entire trip — that much better. Courses like Pinehurst and Pine Needles even offer golf academies and group lessons, making it easy to get the whole crew involved. Think of it as a small investment into your game — and one that could pay dividends during your tee times later that week.

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