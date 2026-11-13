2026 Austin Championship Friday TV coverage: How to watch Round 2

The second round of the 2026 Austin Championship begins Friday morning at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament on Friday, including full Austin Championship TV coverage, streaming details and complete Round 2 tee times.

How to watch the Austin Championship on Friday

Though he’s only 19 years old, star rookie Blades Brown knows a thing or two about being near the top of PGA Tour leaderboards. He’s back there again this week in Texas.

Brown, who became the youngest Tour winner in the modern era at last week’s World Wide Technology Championship, shot a 65 in the opening round of the inaugural Austin Championship to get into contention once again.

With his impressive starting score, Brown put himself within three shots of the early lead held by Trace Crowe.

But with a large group of Tour winners crowding the leaderboard, Brown has a long way to go to earn his second straight win.

His quest continues on Friday afternoon at 1:13 p.m. ET.

You can watch the second round of the Austin Championship on TV via Golf Channel, with coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will provide exclusive featured group streaming coverage on Friday, while Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel App will carry a simulcast of Golf Channel’s Friday TV coverage.

Below you will find everything you need to know to watch the second round of the 2026 Austin Championship.

How to watch on TV Friday

Golf Channel will air second-round TV coverage of the 2026 Austin Championship on Friday from 2-5 p.m. ET.

How to stream online Friday

You can stream the second round of the 2026 Austin Championship via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will provide featured group coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET on Friday. Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel App will stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s TV coverage.

2026 Austin Championship Round 2 tee times (ET)

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Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Michael Thompson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:11 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Adam Svensson, Patrick Rodgers

8:22 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, Kevin Roy

8:33 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Matt McCarty, Taylor Pendrith

8:44 a.m. – Ricky Castillo, William Mouw, Matt Kuchar

8:55 a.m. – Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Ben Kohles

9:06 a.m. – Kristoffer Ventura, Johnny Keefer, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

9:17 a.m. – Marco Penge, Gordon Sargent, Cole Sherwood

9:28 a.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Rikuya Hoshino, William Sides

9:39 a.m. – Pontus Nyholm, Christo Lamprecht, Thomas Rosenmueller

12:40 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, C.T. Pan, Chandler Phillips

12:51 p.m. – Brendon Todd, Andrew Putnam, Vince Whaley

1:02 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Rasmus Højgaard

1:13 p.m. – Blades Brown, Andrew Novak, Max Homa

1:24 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger, Doug Ghim

1:35 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Cam Davis, Davis Riley

1:46 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

1:57 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Trace Crowe, Marcelo Rozo

2:08 p.m. – Chandler Blanchet, John VanDerLaan, Jeffrey Kang

2:19 p.m. – Haotong Li, Alejandro Tosti, Emilio Gonzalez

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – David Lipsky, Max McGreevy, Dylan Wu

8:11 a.m. – Jackson Suber, Danny Walker, Zach Bauchou

8:22 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Joel Dahmen, Max Greyserman

8:33 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Jackson Koivun, Tommy Morrison

8:44 a.m. – Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Pierceson Coody

8:55 a.m. – Eric Cole, Sam Stevens, Jordan Smith

9:06 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Rico Hoey, A.J. Ewart

9:17 a.m. – Jimmy Stanger, Kensei Hirata, Davis Chatfield

9:28 a.m. – Hayden Springer, David Ford, Frankie Harris

9:39 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Paul Peterson, Casey Russell

12:40 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Mac Meissner, Takumi Kanaya

12:51 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Zac Blair, John Parry

1:02 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Tyler Duncan, David Skinns

1:13 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Aaron Wise, Kevin Streelman

1:24 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

1:35 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Joe Highsmith, Lucas Glover

1:46 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Hank Lebioda, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:57 p.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Luke Clanton, Alvaro Ortiz

2:08 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Neal Shipley, Miles Russell (a)

2:19 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, Adrien Saddier, Christiaan Maas

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