2026 World Wide Technology Championship Friday tee times: Round 2 groupings

The second round of the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship gets underway Friday at El Cardonal in Mexico. You can find full World Wide Technology Championship tee times for Friday’s second round at the bottom of this post.

World Wide Technology Round 2 tee times: What to know

Ben Griffin is hoping a trip back to the World Wide Technology Championship ends in a return to the winner’s circle.

The 30-year-old American, who got snubbed from the 2026 U.S. Presidents Cup team, earned three victories in a breakthrough campaign last season, including a W at last year’s event at El Cardonal.

So far this season, he’s failed to add another win, but he has come close, earning third-place finishes on two different occasions this year.

After starting the opening round on the front nine in the afternoon wave, Griffin will switch to a morning tee time for Friday’s second round and begin on the 10th hole.

Griffin tees off for Round 2 at 9:03 a.m. ET alongside Jackson Koivun and Pierceson Coody.

You can watch Friday’s second round of the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship from 3-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Simulcasts of the Friday TV coverage can be viewed on Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel app.

Check out the complete Round 2 tee times and groupings for the World Wide Technology Championship below.

2026 World Wide Technology Championship tee times for Friday: Round 2 (ET)

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Tyler Duncan, Beau Hossler

8:41 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

8:52 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Zach Bauchou

9:03 a.m. – Davis Riley, Lucas Glover, Aaron Wise

9:14 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

9:25 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

9:36 a.m. – Neal Shipley, David Ford, Lyon Lazare

9:47 a.m. – A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Tyler Collet

9:58 a.m. – Haotong Li, Jesper Svensson, Muzzy Donohue

10:09 a.m. – Trace Crowe, John VanDerLaan, Jay Leng (a)

1:05 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Chad Ramey, Justin Lower

1:16 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Will Gordon, David Skinns

1:27 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Max Greyserman, Jackson Suber

1:38 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor, Blades Brown

1:49 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Tony Finau, Keith Mitchell

2:00 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Dylan Wu

2:11 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Patrick Rodgers, Takumi Kanaya

2:22 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Kensei Hirata, Willie Mack III

2:33 p.m. – Paul Peterson, Jimmy Stanger, Nicholas Marchese

2:44 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Marcelo Rozo, Jorge Villar

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Emiliano Grillo, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

8:41 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Kevin Roy, Rasmus Højgaard

8:52 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Jordan Smith, John Parry

9:03 a.m. – Jackson Koivun, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody

9:14 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Billy Horschel, Ben James

9:25 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Zac Blair, Chandler Phillips

9:36 a.m. – Michael Kim, Vince Whaley, Ben Silverman

9:47 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Christo Lamprecht, Austin Hitt

9:58 a.m. – Zecheng Dou, Marco Penge, Alvaro Ortiz

10:09 a.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Gordon Sargent, Nathan Tseng

1:05 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Joel Dahmen, Ben Martin

1:16 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Rico Hoey, Johnny Keefer

1:27 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy

1:38 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, William Mouw, Kevin Yu

1:49 p.m. – Harry Hall, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar

2:00 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:11 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam, Luke Donald

2:22 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Pontus Nyholm, Alejandro Madariaga

2:33 p.m. – Kristoffer Ventura, Nicholas Lindheim, Jeffrey Kang

2:44 p.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Chatfield, Preston Stout (a)

The post 2026 World Wide Technology Championship Friday tee times: Round 2 groupings appeared first on Golf.