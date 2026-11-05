Did Grant Horvat's putter save his team the Internet Invitational?

The Internet Invitational has become one of golf’s most talked-about events since its inception last year. With 64 players competing for a spot in the finals and a $4 million prize pool to be split among three players, the event has become all the rage in the golf world. Between the money on the line and the cast of internet golf influencers and personalities involved, the Internet Invitational has given golf fans their competitive viewing fix during the pro golf’s shoulder season.

One of the greatest moments of the event (so far) came in the second episode, released last week, when Grant Horvat and the White Team were battling for a spot in the second round of competition. If you keep up with internet golf personalities and their games, you may know that Grant hasn’t exactly developed a reputation for having the “clutch” gene or performing particularly well under pressure — but he had another opportunity in this episode.

You can watch the moment unfold at 2:49:07.

Grant Horvat’s nerves take center stage

Grant found himself in a position to tie, and potentially win his match, which was undoubtedly a swing match for his team.

His WHOOP wearable showed his heart rate spiking to 139 beats per minute (bpm) during the putt, and you could visibly see his right hand shaking almost uncontrollably as he made his putting stroke with his claw grip.

Despite his nerves and shaky hands, Grant managed to put an incredibly solid stroke on the ball. His putter remained stable throughout the stroke, and he sank the putt, leading him and his partner to win their match and helping push his team into a playoff to decide who would advance.

Grant Horvat’s putter build

But what exact putter does Grant play that helped him survive an intense heart rate and shaky hands?

Grant games a custom L.A.B. Golf DF3 putter featuring the C alignment aid, an L.A.B. x TPT shaft and a Golf Pride Pro Only Blue Star Pistol grip.

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In high-pressure situations, whether it’s tournament play, weekend matches with friends or high-stakes team events like the Internet Invitational, it’s paramount to play equipment that you can rely on and trust, especially when you may not feel entirely confident in your own golf game.

Grant’s performance was a great example of just how important that trust can be.

Grant Horvat delivers again under pressure

Grant and his team went on to face the Blue Team in a playoff for a spot in the second round of competition. Leading into the playoff hole, Grant was pleading with his team captain, Ryan Ruffels, a former tour player and amateur phenom, to “not give him the ball.” Grant didn’t believe in himself, but his team believed in him, and he was ultimately given an opportunity to deliver under pressure once again.

Throughout the competition, Grant was wearing a WHOOP fitness band to track his heart rate, which peaked at 154 bpm.

According to the American Heart Association, a heart rate of 150 bpm can fall within the target range for vigorous-intensity physical exercise, depending on a person’s age and fitness level.

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During the playoff, Grant was tasked with an almost impossible shot for most amateurs, but he managed to set his teammate up with an outside look at birdie. His teammate capitalized on the opportunity, sending Grant and the White Team through to the next round and keeping their hopes of winning a share of the $4 million prize pool alive.

How to watch the Internet Invitational

Watch on YouTube via the Internet Invitational channel.

Episode 4: Thursday, November 5

Thursday, November 5 Episode 5: Monday, November 9

Monday, November 9 Finale: Thursday, November 12

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