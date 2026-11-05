Breaking News: LIV Golf announces it will no longer continue

LIV Golf, the breakaway league that shook up professional golf, will no longer continue.

Its official ending came in a New Jersey bankruptcy hearing on Thursday, when its lawyers said the league would not restructure following the loss of its one-time backer, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and that it would move toward full liquidation.

LIV had talked with BC Partners about a potential $300 million funding deal for what had been deemed “LIV 2.0,” but that bid was dropped, according to reports from the Financial Times and the Athletic. Those reports said LIV had attracted interest from 30 or more players for the 2027 season, but star power was lacking.

In a statement, BC Partners said the following:

“BC Partners Credit supported a transaction that aligned the interests of players and investors, offering a credible path toward building a sustainable future for LIV Golf. While there was great support for the league, we are disappointed that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders. We commend LIV Golf’s management for their tireless efforts and thank the players who supported the future of LIV and engaged constructively throughout. We wish them every success as they continue their careers.”

Going forward, maybe the biggest question will be the professional future of those who recently left LIV and those potentially looking at staying, including Bryson DeChambeau. Started in the summer of 2022, LIV lured away dozens of top players and led to changes across pro golf, including on the PGA Tour. In August, though, LIV played its final event.

As part of a statement released by LIV on Thursday, its CEO, Scott O’Neil, said this:

“Building a global platform designed to bring new, younger, and more diverse fans to the sport of golf has been the round of a lifetime for all of us. LIV Golf was fun, demanding, inspiring, at times challenging — but always rewarding. Together, our team delivered world-class individual and team competitions across five continents, built a global business, secured pathways to the Open and U.S. Open, earned Official World Golf Ranking points, engaged with stakeholders focused on the health and future of the game, created value in our teams, attracted premier sponsors, brought investors to the table around a next-generation business plan, and built a league capable of attracting both elite and rising talent from around the world.

“At the heart of these achievements were our players, a global roster representing more than 20 countries, whose passion, commitment, and belief in the vision helped us build something extraordinary. Equally instrumental were our global partners — from governments and host communities to renowned golf courses and leading corporate brands — whose shared ambition helped bring that vision to life. There were dynamic concert experiences, award-winning fan engagement, immersive entertainment for families, locally inspired music, food and beverage experiences celebrating the culture of each host market, innovative technology, cutting-edge broadcasts and, above all, world-class golf. We created memories that I hope will inspire a new generation of fans to follow, play, and fall in love with this great game.”

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