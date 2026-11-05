2026 World Wide Technology Championship Thursday TV coverage: How to watch Round 1

The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship kicks off Thursday morning at El Cardonal in Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament on Thursday, including full World Wide Technology Championship TV coverage, streaming details and complete Round 1 tee times.

How to watch World Wide Technology Championship on Thursday

When he stormed to victory in last year’s event at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal course, Ben Griffin was on top of the world.

He’d won two other times earlier in the season, announcing himself as a player to be reckoned with in the process.

One year later, it’s a very different story for Griffin. He’s so far failed to add a fourth win to his resume in the 2026 season, falling to 41st in the FedEx Cup standings.

But it has’t been all bad news for Griffin. He did collect five top-10 finishes this season. Perhaps more importantly, Griffin had a great start at last week’s VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished T4.

Now he’ll try to parlay that positive momentum into a comeback victory. And the action gets started Thursday morning.

You can watch the first round of the World Wide Technology Championshipon on TV via Golf Channel, with coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel App will carry a simulcast of Golf Channel’s Thursday TV coverage.

Below you will find everything you need to know to watch the first round of the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship.

How to watch on TV Thursday

Golf Channel will provide first-round TV coverage of the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship from 3-6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

How to stream online Thursday

You can stream the first round of the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship via Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel App, which will stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s Thursday TV coverage.

2026 World Wide Technology Championship Round 1 tee times (ET)

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Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Joel Dahmen, Ben Martin

8:41 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Rico Hoey, Johnny Keefer

8:52 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy

9:03 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, William Mouw, Kevin Yu

9:14 a.m. – Harry Hall, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar

9:25 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:36 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam, Luke Donald

9:47 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Pontus Nyholm, Alejandro Madariaga

9:58 a.m. – Kristoffer Ventura, Nicholas Lindheim, Jeffrey Kang

10:09 a.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Chatfield, Preston Stout (a)

1:05 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Emiliano Grillo, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:16 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Kevin Roy, Rasmus Højgaard

1:27 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Jordan Smith, John Parry

1:38 p.m. – Jackson Koivun, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody

1:49 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Billy Horschel, Ben James

2:00 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Zac Blair, Chandler Phillips

2:11 p.m. – Michael Kim, Vince Whaley, Ben Silverman

2:22 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Christo Lamprecht, Austin Hitt

2:33 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, Marco Penge, Alvaro Ortiz

2:44 p.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Gordon Sargent, Nathan Tseng

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Chad Ramey, Justin Lower

8:41 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Will Gordon, David Skinns

8:52 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Max Greyserman, Jackson Suber

9:03 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor, Blades Brown

9:14 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Tony Finau, Keith Mitchell

9:25 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Dylan Wu

9:36 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Patrick Rodgers, Takumi Kanaya

9:47 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Kensei Hirata, Willie Mack III

9:58 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Jimmy Stanger, Nicholas Marchese

10:09 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Marcelo Rozo, Jorge Villar

1:05 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Tyler Duncan, Beau Hossler

1:16 p.m. – Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

1:27 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Zach Bauchou

1:38 p.m. – Davis Riley, Lucas Glover, Aaron Wise

1:49 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

2:00 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

2:11 p.m. – Neal Shipley, David Ford, Lyon Lazare

2:22 p.m. – A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Tyler Collet

2:33 p.m. – Haotong Li, Jesper Svensson, Muzzy Donohue

2:44 p.m. – Trace Crowe, John VanDerLaan, Jay Leng (a)

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