2026 World Wide Technology Championship Thursday tee times: Round 1 groupings

The 2026 World Wide Technology Championship begins Thursday with the opening round at El Cardonal in Mexico. You can find full World Wide Technology Championship tee times for Thursday’s first round at the bottom of this post.

World Wide Technology Round 1 tee times: What to know

So far this season, 21-year-old Jackson Koivun has only made nine PGA Tour starts, and only eight since turning pro in July.

In that short window of time, the rookie sensation has three top-10 finishes, and one of those was a victory. In just his third start as a pro, Koivun won the 3M Open, securing his Tour future in the process.

Now he’s heading to Mexico and the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal course to try to add to his early career haul.

Kovuin will tee off for Round 1 at 1:38 p.m. ET alongside Ben Griffin and Pierceson Coody.

You can watch Thursday’s first round of the 2026 World Wide Technology Championship from 3-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Simulcasts of the TV coverage can be viewed on Golfchannel.com and the Golf Channel app.

Check out the complete Round 1 tee times and groupings for the World Wide Technology Championship below.

2026 World Wide Technology Championship tee times for Thursday: Round 1 (ET)

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Joel Dahmen, Ben Martin

8:41 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Rico Hoey, Johnny Keefer

8:52 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy

9:03 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, William Mouw, Kevin Yu

9:14 a.m. – Harry Hall, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar

9:25 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:36 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam, Luke Donald

9:47 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Pontus Nyholm, Alejandro Madariaga

9:58 a.m. – Kristoffer Ventura, Nicholas Lindheim, Jeffrey Kang

10:09 a.m. – Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Davis Chatfield, Preston Stout (a)

1:05 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Emiliano Grillo, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1:16 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Kevin Roy, Rasmus Højgaard

1:27 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Jordan Smith, John Parry

1:38 p.m. – Jackson Koivun, Ben Griffin, Pierceson Coody

1:49 p.m. – Steven Fisk, Billy Horschel, Ben James

2:00 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Zac Blair, Chandler Phillips

2:11 p.m. – Michael Kim, Vince Whaley, Ben Silverman

2:22 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Christo Lamprecht, Austin Hitt

2:33 p.m. – Zecheng Dou, Marco Penge, Alvaro Ortiz

2:44 p.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Gordon Sargent, Nathan Tseng

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Chad Ramey, Justin Lower

8:41 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Will Gordon, David Skinns

8:52 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Max Greyserman, Jackson Suber

9:03 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor, Blades Brown

9:14 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Tony Finau, Keith Mitchell

9:25 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Dylan Wu

9:36 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Patrick Rodgers, Takumi Kanaya

9:47 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Kensei Hirata, Willie Mack III

9:58 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Jimmy Stanger, Nicholas Marchese

10:09 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Marcelo Rozo, Jorge Villar

1:05 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Tyler Duncan, Beau Hossler

1:16 p.m. – Harry Higgs, Hank Lebioda, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

1:27 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Seamus Power, Zach Bauchou

1:38 p.m. – Davis Riley, Lucas Glover, Aaron Wise

1:49 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

2:00 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

2:11 p.m. – Neal Shipley, David Ford, Lyon Lazare

2:22 p.m. – A.J. Ewart, Luke Clanton, Tyler Collet

2:33 p.m. – Haotong Li, Jesper Svensson, Muzzy Donohue

2:44 p.m. – Trace Crowe, John VanDerLaan, Jay Leng

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