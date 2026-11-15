Goleta neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to moving boxes. If you’re nearby, these could be handy for setting up a home or a quick project.

Item: Sofa

Condition: Not specified

Location: Pacific Oaks Rd, Goleta, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple listing for a sofa that’s free to pick up on Pacific Oaks Rd. No extra details given, so plan to message the poster on Nextdoor if you need measurements or condition info.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lazy Boy loveseat

Condition: Not specified

Location: Pacific Oaks Rd, Goleta, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Free Lazy Boy loveseat available on Pacific Oaks Rd. Great if you need extra seating for a living room or den. Contact the poster on Nextdoor for details on wear, color, and pickup timing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Durable blue plastic kiddie pool

Condition: In great shape, just needs cleaning

Location: Near Lake Los Carneros East, Goleta, CA (exact address by message)

Category: Toys & games

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy blue plastic kiddie pool, perfect for outdoor fun. The poster says it’s in great shape but could use a cleaning. Needs to be picked up today, and you’ll need to message for the exact address.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted moving boxes

Quantity: About 10 large boxes and 2+ smaller boxes

Large box size: 1'4" x 2'2" x 1'4" (approx.)

Smaller boxes: About half to one-third the size of the large boxes

Location: Ellwood Acres, Goleta, CA

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy set of moving boxes if you’re packing up or need storage. Most are large, with a couple of smaller ones mixed in. The poster asks you to DM (direct message) or comment on Nextdoor if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Goleta tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.