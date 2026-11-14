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Goleta
🛒 Goleta Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
2 days ago
Goleta’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly. If you enjoy a fast pace and friendly faces, these roles are worth a look.
Master Stylist – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Goleta, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00/hour + tips and services pay (per plan)
- Why it’s interesting: High-end salon setting inside Ulta where you handle cuts, color, styling, treatments, and more while building your own clientele. Full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, and paid time off, plus strong training and growth paths in a big national brand.
Grocery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Goleta, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.50 – $32.80/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Lead several departments (grocery, dairy, frozen, beer/wine) and a full team in a busy natural foods store. Role comes with career growth opportunities, store discount, DailyPay access, and a wide benefits package for eligible team members.
Front End Entry Level – Albertsons
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Goleta, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Great starter job if you’re 16+ and want steady hours and customer contact. You’ll run registers, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front end tidy, with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and training for growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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