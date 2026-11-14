📢 Comment on Goleta’s Aquifer Storage & Recovery plan

Goleta Water District is taking public comments on its Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) Project for Hope Well and Mariposa Well.

The District plans to add these two existing wells, both in the Goleta Groundwater Basin (Santa Barbara County), as approved sites to inject treated drinking water into the ground during wet periods. That stored water could then be used during droughts, emergencies, or planned shutdowns of the Corona del Mar Water Treatment Plant.

Hope Well : at District HQ, 4699 Hollister Ave, near Puente Dr

: at District HQ, Mariposa Well: in a District easement at 301 Mentor Dr (APN 071-140-079)

Public review period: Nov 9, 2026 – Dec 23, 2026

Comment deadline: Dec 23, 2026, 5:00 p.m. PT

Send comments or questions:

Email: ceqa@goletawater.com

Mail: Mia Puljiz, Goleta Water District, 4699 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93110

Include the project title in your email subject line or letter.