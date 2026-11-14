Santa Barbara has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few sweet pups from Spark Rescue Santa Barbara who are ready (or almost ready) for a home of their own.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier mix Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black with a white chest and white-tipped toes

Black with a white chest and white-tipped toes Shelter: Spark Rescue Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Why you'll love Bodhi:

Incredibly sweet young pup

young pup Crate trained and leash trained

and Appears to be housebroken

Soft black coat with adorable white markings

A little shy at first, but warms up with patience and kindness

Bodhi is a gentle, sensitive boy who just needs a calm, loving home to help his confidence grow. Once he trusts you, he’ll absolutely steal your heart.

👉 Meet Bodhi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Status: Adoption pending

Shelter: Spark Rescue Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Briley is a lovely adult Yorkie mix who already has an adoption pending, but you can still follow her story or ask the rescue about similar small dogs who may be available soon.

👉 Meet Briley and see her listing on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (small) / Poodle (Miniature) mix

Terrier (small) / Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Spark Rescue Santa Barbara

Location: Santa Barbara, CA

Brinley is a young, small terrier–poodle mix with a cute black-and-white coat. She’s the kind of pup who will do best with a family ready to guide a young dog and help her learn the ropes of home life.

👉 Meet Brinley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Santa Barbara, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider these wonderful pups from Spark Rescue Santa Barbara. You can contact the rescue directly through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about meet-and-greets, adoption fees, and next steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.