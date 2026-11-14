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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a few sweet pups from Spark Rescue Santa Barbara who are ready (or almost ready) for a home of their own.
Bodhi
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 10 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with a white chest and white-tipped toes
- Shelter: Spark Rescue Santa Barbara
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA
Why you'll love Bodhi:
- Incredibly sweet young pup
- Crate trained and leash trained
- Appears to be housebroken
- Soft black coat with adorable white markings
- A little shy at first, but warms up with patience and kindness
Bodhi is a gentle, sensitive boy who just needs a calm, loving home to help his confidence grow. Once he trusts you, he’ll absolutely steal your heart.
👉 Meet Bodhi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Briley (adoption pending)
- Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Status: Adoption pending
- Shelter: Spark Rescue Santa Barbara
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA
Briley is a lovely adult Yorkie mix who already has an adoption pending, but you can still follow her story or ask the rescue about similar small dogs who may be available soon.
👉 Meet Briley and see her listing on adoptapet
Brinley
- Breed: Terrier (small) / Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Spark Rescue Santa Barbara
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA
Brinley is a young, small terrier–poodle mix with a cute black-and-white coat. She’s the kind of pup who will do best with a family ready to guide a young dog and help her learn the ropes of home life.
👉 Meet Brinley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Santa Barbara, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider these wonderful pups from Spark Rescue Santa Barbara. You can contact the rescue directly through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about meet-and-greets, adoption fees, and next steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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