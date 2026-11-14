Goleta’s defense and semiconductor scene is buzzing right now. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on hardware and complex systems, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Location: Goleta, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on GaN power devices, designing SALT/HTOL test circuits, writing C/C++ MCU firmware, and supporting high‑frequency magnetics. Great fit if you enjoy building and debugging real hardware and owning test systems end to end.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Santa Barbara, CA (near Goleta)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $205,300 – $381,300

Lead ROIC design for advanced IR sensor systems, from architecture through lab test and foundry coordination. This is a senior, high‑impact role for an ROIC expert who can guide designs and mentor other IC engineers. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a Secret clearance required.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX) – Raytheon Vision Systems

Location: Goleta, CA

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $62,900 – $119,700

Entry‑level/early‑career manufacturing engineer role supporting electromechanical assemblies and focal plane arrays. You’ll write build plans, generate BOMs, troubleshoot production issues, and support continuous improvement. U.S. citizenship and ability to hold a Secret clearance required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local engineering teams here are growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.