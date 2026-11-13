The Santa Barbara CHP Area and Montecito Fire Department are urging residents to prepare now for expected rainy weather and possible El Niño conditions that could bring heavy rain, flooding, and dangerous roads in the coming months. Drivers are asked to slow down, increase following distance, turn on headlights, allow extra travel time, and never drive through standing or moving floodwater while watching for debris and sudden flooding. Homeowners are encouraged to clear gutters and storm drains, secure outdoor items, prepare an emergency kit, know evacuation routes, make a family emergency plan, and monitor weather forecasts and official emergency alerts.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CHP - Santa Barbara