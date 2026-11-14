Santa Barbara has some very special cats waiting for a cozy spot on your couch. Here are a few lovely felines from ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) who are hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program)

Phone: (805) 683-3368

Spell (also called Belle) is a striking black-and-white adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home. If you’re hoping for a mature cat instead of a tiny kitten, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Spell (Belle) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program)

Phone: (805) 683-3368

Butterscotch is a tiny orange sweetheart who’s still a baby and ready to grow up with her new family. If you’re looking for a playful kitten to raise, she may be the one.

👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory and white

Cream/Ivory and white Shelter: ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program)

Phone: (805) 683-3368

Queen Butters is a lovely cream-and-white adult cat with a royal name and a soft look. She’s ready for a quiet, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Queen Butters and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Santa Barbara, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) at (805) 683-3368 or visit their listings online. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.