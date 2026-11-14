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🐱 Sweet Santa Barbara Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Santa Barbara has some very special cats waiting for a cozy spot on your couch. Here are a few lovely felines from ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) who are hoping to meet you soon.
Spell (Belle)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program)
- Phone: (805) 683-3368
Spell (also called Belle) is a striking black-and-white adult kitty looking for a calm, loving home. If you’re hoping for a mature cat instead of a tiny kitten, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Spell (Belle) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butterscotch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program)
- Phone: (805) 683-3368
Butterscotch is a tiny orange sweetheart who’s still a baby and ready to grow up with her new family. If you’re looking for a playful kitten to raise, she may be the one.
👉 Meet Butterscotch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Queen Butters
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory and white
- Shelter: ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program)
- Phone: (805) 683-3368
Queen Butters is a lovely cream-and-white adult cat with a royal name and a soft look. She’s ready for a quiet, caring home where she can feel safe and loved.
👉 Meet Queen Butters and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Santa Barbara, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program) at (805) 683-3368 or visit their listings online. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.