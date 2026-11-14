Looking for a loyal walking buddy or a snuggly couch companion in Goleta, CA? These adoptable dogs are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Terrier mix (small)

Terrier mix (small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Goleta, CA)

About Kona: Kona is a sweet, active terrier mix who loves long walks, a good run, and then curling up right beside you or on your lap. She can be a little anxious or protective at first, but once she feels safe, she’s very affectionate and happy to snuggle the day away.

She’d do best with someone who:

Enjoys cuddling and close contact

Likes to get outside for walks and exercise

Can give her time and patience to settle in at her own pace

👉 Meet Kona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red merle and white

Red merle and white Weight: About 53 lbs

About Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

About Carol: Carol is a red merle herding mix who came from a home with lots of dogs and enjoys the company of other dogs. She has also had positive interactions with cats and kids. She can be a little shy in new places, but once she settles, she warms up and feels comfortable.

She has been waiting at the shelter since October 14 and is ready for a family who can give her time to adjust and enjoy life.

👉 Meet CAROL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / German Shepherd Dog mix

Australian Shepherd / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

About Bridgette: Bridgette is described as a social butterfly with a playful spirit. She is sweet and friendly and is a pleasure to walk on leash, making her a great partner for peaceful strolls and outdoor adventures. She also loves tasty treats and is highly food-motivated, which can make training easier.

👉 Meet BRIDGETTE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

About Amira: Amira is a young Pit Bull Terrier puppy looking for a home where she can grow, learn, and bond with her people. As a baby, she’ll need consistent training, socialization, and patience.

👉 Meet AMIRA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamute Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

About Osito: Osito is a handsome, friendly, and affectionate Alaskan Malamute with a playful spirit. He is housebroken, walks well on leash, and has good house manners, including leaving your belongings alone.

He loves meeting new people and enjoys chin scratches, belly rubs, and brushing sessions as ways to bond.

👉 Meet OSITO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

About Rachel: Rachel is a senior herding-breed mix who is ready for a comfortable, loving home to enjoy her golden years.

👉 Meet RACHEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

About Chunks: Chunks is a young American Bulldog looking for a home to call his own.

👉 Meet CHUNKS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

About Kathy: Kathy is an adult Border Collie with a merle coat, waiting for a family who appreciates this smart, active breed.

👉 Meet KATHY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Goleta, please consider visiting Santa Barbara County Animal Services – Santa Barbara Shelter or reaching out to the private owner for Kona. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.