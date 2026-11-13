The City of Goleta is offering the 2027 LEAD Goleta Bilingual Community Academy in English with Spanish interpretation. The program runs for six weeks and lets about 30–35 people learn how the City and local government work in a small group. Participants will meet City Council members and staff, learn how decisions are made and how money is used, and visit different City sites.

Classes start on Thursday, January 14, 2027, and meet for six weeks from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall. One or two classes may be held off-site. You must attend all six classes. Priority is for Goleta residents, but anyone in Santa Barbara County can apply, including high school and college students. People can learn more and reserve a spot at www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Goleta