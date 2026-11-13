There will be a community meeting on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. to talk about possible changes at Nectarine Park at 98 Nectarine Ave and future phases at Stow Grove Park at 580 N. La Patera Ln. The meeting will be held at the Goleta Community Center.

Neighbors can share ideas to help plan how these parks will grow and change to meet community needs. The meeting is at the Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Goleta