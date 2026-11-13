undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Goleta
Community meeting on park improvements Sunday
10 days ago
There will be a community meeting on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. to talk about possible changes at Nectarine Park at 98 Nectarine Ave and future phases at Stow Grove Park at 580 N. La Patera Ln. The meeting will be held at the Goleta Community Center.
Neighbors can share ideas to help plan how these parks will grow and change to meet community needs. The meeting is at the Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. Spanish interpretation will be available.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Goleta
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.