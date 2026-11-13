The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade needs volunteers for Saturday, December 5th. Helpers are needed as parade or street monitors, parade stagers, notification distributors, and for set up and clean up. Volunteers should be available from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and students can earn community service hours.

To volunteer, send an email to goletaholidayparade@gmail.com. The parade entry deadline is Saturday, November 21st and forms are at GoletaHolidayParade.org/2026-Registration. There are also sponsorship spots still open for this event in Old Town Goleta.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Goleta