🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Goleta

Looking for a four-legged friend in Goleta? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Santa Barbara County Animal Services for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Mastiff

Mastiff Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

Cora is a beautiful adult Mastiff with a rich chestnut coat. If you love big, steady dogs, she could be a wonderful match for you.

👉 Meet CORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

Kaiser is a young German Shepherd with a striking brown-and-black coat. If you’re looking for an active, smart companion to share adventures with, he may be the one.

👉 Meet KAISER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

Kam is a handsome young American Pit Bull Terrier with a soft fawn-and-white coat. He’s ready for a family who will give him love, structure, and plenty of time together.

👉 Meet KAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Goleta, CA, consider visiting Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (805) 681-5285 can help you learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.