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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Goleta
Looking for a four-legged friend in Goleta? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Santa Barbara County Animal Services for someone to bring them home.
CORA
- Breed: Mastiff
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
- Phone: (805) 681-5285
Cora is a beautiful adult Mastiff with a rich chestnut coat. If you love big, steady dogs, she could be a wonderful match for you.
👉 Meet CORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KAISER
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
- Phone: (805) 681-5285
Kaiser is a young German Shepherd with a striking brown-and-black coat. If you’re looking for an active, smart companion to share adventures with, he may be the one.
👉 Meet KAISER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KAM
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $110
- Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
- Phone: (805) 681-5285
Kam is a handsome young American Pit Bull Terrier with a soft fawn-and-white coat. He’s ready for a family who will give him love, structure, and plenty of time together.
👉 Meet KAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Goleta, CA, consider visiting Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (805) 681-5285 can help you learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.