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Goleta

🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Goleta

8 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Goleta? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Santa Barbara County Animal Services for someone to bring them home.

CORA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Al8Kz_1GoRzwya00
  • Breed: Mastiff
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Adoption Fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
  • Phone: (805) 681-5285

Cora is a beautiful adult Mastiff with a rich chestnut coat. If you love big, steady dogs, she could be a wonderful match for you.

👉 Meet CORA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

KAISER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05w5cM_1GoRzwya00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
  • Adoption Fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
  • Phone: (805) 681-5285

Kaiser is a young German Shepherd with a striking brown-and-black coat. If you’re looking for an active, smart companion to share adventures with, he may be the one.

👉 Meet KAISER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

KAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44vkeL_1GoRzwya00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
  • Adoption Fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
  • Phone: (805) 681-5285

Kam is a handsome young American Pit Bull Terrier with a soft fawn-and-white coat. He’s ready for a family who will give him love, structure, and plenty of time together.

👉 Meet KAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Goleta, CA, consider visiting Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter to meet these dogs in person. A quick call to (805) 681-5285 can help you learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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