🏗️ Goleta, CA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Goleta’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in defense and medical tech. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are some strong, well-paid options here.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Goleta, CA (onsite; also listed for El Segundo)

(onsite; also listed for El Segundo) Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $181,700

Clearance: Active DoD Secret required Day 1; U.S. citizenship required

Lead MIL-STD-882E system safety for complex defense systems, from early design through production and disposal. You’ll run hazard analyses, safety reviews, and cross-discipline safety work with systems, software, electrical, and hardware teams. Ideal if you have 5+ years in system/software safety, experience with DoD safety standards, and want big-impact work in aerospace and defense.

Employer: KARL STORZ North America

Location: Goleta, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design electro-mechanical and opto-mechanical components and PWBs for advanced medical imaging systems. You’ll own PWB layouts (ideally in Altium), work with SolidWorks 3D CAD, support testing/debug, and help improve design processes in a regulated medical device environment. Great fit if you have 5–7 years electro-/opto-mechanical experience and 1–3 years PWB layout.

Employer: KARL STORZ North America

Location: Goleta, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on FPGA designs for medical video camera systems, writing Verilog/SystemVerilog, building testbenches, and handling debug and optimization. You’ll also touch embedded C for processors talking to the FPGA and collaborate across hardware/software teams in a regulated medical device setting. Best for someone with a BS (2–5 yrs) or MS (0–2 yrs) in EE/CE and hands-on FPGA design experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.