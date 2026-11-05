Goleta seeks board and commission applicants

The City of Goleta has 15 open seats on six city boards and commissions. Applications are due by Thursday, November 12, 2026. Open groups include the Design Review Board, Historic Preservation Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Planning Commission, Public Engagement Commission, and Public Tree Advisory Commission.

Terms are 3-year or 4-year and pay $75 or $100 per meeting. Some seats require that you live in Goleta, and one Parks and Recreation seat is for a youth ages 15–18. Meetings are held on set days during the year. Residents can apply on the City of Goleta website and may email the City Clerk’s office for more details.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Goleta