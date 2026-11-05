Public hearing on inclusionary housing Nov 17

The City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. to consider changes to the City’s Inclusionary Housing rules in Chapter 17.28 of the Goleta Municipal Code. The meeting will be in person at City Council Chambers at 130 Cremona Dr and also on Zoom. People can watch on Goleta TV Channel 19, on the City website, or on the City’s YouTube channel.

The changes are meant to help carry out the City’s Housing Element 2023-2031, Subprogram HE 2.5, and to make the rules and steps for inclusionary housing more clear. For more information, people can contact Andy Newkirk at (805) 961-7554 or ANewkirk@cityofgoleta.gov. For help in Spanish, they can contact Marcos Martinez at (805) 562-5500 or MMartinez@cityofgoleta.gov. The full agenda and staff reports will be posted at least 72 hours before the hearing on the City’s website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Goleta