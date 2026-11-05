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Goleta

🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Goleta

3 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Goleta? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a loving home.

CAROL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdjdh_1Gn6jfQ000
  • Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Merle
  • Adoption Fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
  • Phone: (805) 681-5285

Carol is a beautiful merle herding mix who’s still in her young years and ready to learn. If you love smart, active dogs, she could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet CAROL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ROCKO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1airLv_1Gn6jfQ000
  • Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Golden Retriever mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
  • Phone: (805) 681-5285

Rocko is a young, tan cutie with a fun mix of poodle and golden retriever. He’s the kind of dog who could fit into many different homes with a bit of time and training.

👉 Meet ROCKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

EMMA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aBcl_1Gn6jfQ000
  • Breed: Border Collie
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Merle
  • Adoption Fee: $110
  • Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter
  • Phone: (805) 681-5285

Emma is a striking merle border collie in her adult years. If you enjoy walks, games, and spending time with a bright, focused dog, Emma may be the partner you’re looking for.

👉 Meet EMMA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Goleta, CA, consider visiting Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter or calling (805) 681-5285 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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