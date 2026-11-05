🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Goleta

Looking for a four-legged friend in Goleta? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter for a loving home.

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix

Border Collie / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

Carol is a beautiful merle herding mix who’s still in her young years and ready to learn. If you love smart, active dogs, she could be a great match for you.

👉 Meet CAROL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Golden Retriever mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Golden Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

Rocko is a young, tan cutie with a fun mix of poodle and golden retriever. He’s the kind of dog who could fit into many different homes with a bit of time and training.

👉 Meet ROCKO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter

Phone: (805) 681-5285

Emma is a striking merle border collie in her adult years. If you enjoy walks, games, and spending time with a bright, focused dog, Emma may be the partner you’re looking for.

👉 Meet EMMA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Goleta, CA, consider visiting Santa Barbara County Animal Services - Santa Barbara Shelter or calling (805) 681-5285 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.