Goldsboro has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Here are several customer service and retail roles hiring in Goldsboro, NC:

Employer: Pepsi Bottling Ventures

Pepsi Bottling Ventures Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock Pepsi products in local stores, keep shelves and coolers full and neat, and help set up displays. Good fit if you’re organized, can work on your own, and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.15–$19.00 per hour (minimum starting range)

Lead sales and customer service in-store, help with deliveries and pickups, and keep the showroom looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, Sundays off, full benefits, and a steady schedule if you’re ready for a long-term role.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Type: Full-time

Salary: $15–$21 per hour

Be the front desk pro at a busy auto body shop—schedule repairs, talk with customers and insurance companies, and keep paperwork and systems up to date. Includes day-one medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.