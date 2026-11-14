Goldsboro has a few solid hands-on roles open right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, vehicles, and equipment in top shape.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Goldsboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$20/hour

Help keep the shop, office, and parking lot clean and organized, plus wash and move customer vehicles. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid holidays.

Also listed on Indeed: Porter (duplicate posting)

Employer: Select Genetics

Location: Goldsboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Keep hatchery equipment and facility systems running—working on incubators, ventilation, water, electrical, and automation. Great if you have 5+ years of mechanical/electrical maintenance, like problem-solving, and want a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.