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Wayne County
Tabletop Board Games at Northern Wayne Library
7 days ago
The Northern Wayne Library will host a Board Meetings tabletop game event on Saturday, November 14, at 10:00 am for all ages. Residents can gather with friends to play classic board games, enjoy conversation, and share some friendly competition.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Wayne County Public Library
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