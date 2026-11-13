Goldsboro Parks & Recreation will hold a Snowflake Wreath Workshop on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peachtree Street Recreation Center, 1601 Peachtree Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530. The class costs $25 per person with all supplies included, is for ages 18 and up, and has limited spots, so advance sign-up is required. Register online at www.goldsboroparksandrec.com/register, or ask questions by emailing slbooker@goldsboronc.gov or calling 919-739-7480.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Goldsboro Parks & Recreation