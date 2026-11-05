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Wayne County

Morning Meditations at Steele Memorial Library

5 days ago
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Wayne County Public Library will host Morning Meditations for adults at Steele Memorial Library on Friday, November 6 and Friday, November 20 at 10:00 am. The sessions include standing or seated stretching for flexibility, followed by zen doodling to relax.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wayne County Public Library

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