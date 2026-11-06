🏥 Goldsboro NC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & CNA Roles

Goldsboro’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospital and home health teams both hiring. If you’re a nurse or CNA looking to grow your skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UNC Health / Wayne UNC Health Care

UNC Health / Location: Goldsboro, NC (WAYNE MED)

Type: Full-time, Day shift, Hybrid

Salary: Not listed

You’ll review inpatient charts, work with physicians and coders, and make sure documentation fully reflects each patient’s condition and care. This role is ideal for an experienced RN with NC license and acute care + CDI or coding background who wants more analytical, Monday–Friday style work.

Employer: 3HC Home Health & Hospice Care Inc.

Location: Goldsboro, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one personal care, hygiene, and vital signs checks for home health, hospice, and home care patients, following each person’s care plan. You’ll need to be listed as a CNA I with DHSR, have current CPR, and a valid NC driver’s license with reliable transportation.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same role as above.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare jobs here open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.