🏥 Goldsboro NC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Pharmacy Roles

Goldsboro’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in hospitals, retail pharmacy, and school-based mental health. If you’re licensed (or working on it), there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: UNC Health – Wayne UNC Health Care

UNC Health – Wayne UNC Health Care Location: Goldsboro, NC (WAYNE MED)

Type: Full-time, onsite, rotating schedule

Salary: Not listed

You’ll interview patients and families, verify meds with pharmacies and facilities, and enter accurate medication histories into the hospital’s electronic record. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, have PTCB certification, and want to work closely with nurses, providers, and pharmacists in an acute care setting.

Employer: UNC Health – Wayne UNC Health Care

UNC Health – Wayne UNC Health Care Location: Goldsboro, NC (WAYNE MED)

Type: Full-time, onsite, rotating schedule

Salary: Not listed

This role is more hands‑on with compounding and preparing meds (including sterile and hazardous), managing inventory, and supporting automated dispensing systems. Ideal if you’re a PTCB‑certified tech with hospital or retail experience who wants to grow into more advanced inpatient responsibilities.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Goldsboro, NC (Retail Pharmacy)

Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour (based on experience, location, and other factors)

Work in a busy retail setting helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and take care of patients at the counter, drive‑thru, and over the phone. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and a structured training program to meet state board requirements.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Goldsboro, NC

Type: Travel RN, 13‑week assignment, nights

Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12‑hour night shifts

Estimated Pay Package: About $1,804 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

Step into a PCU/stepdown travel contract with day‑one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k), plus housing options, per diem, and license reimbursement. Good match if you’re an experienced RN who wants strong pay, benefits from day one, and is open to night shift.

Employer: Pride In North Carolina, LLC (part of SUN Behavioral Health)

Location: Goldsboro, NC (school setting)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes up to $6,000 annual incentive opportunity

Provide assessments, individual and family therapy, and treatment planning for students right in the schools. Requires a Master’s in a human services field and NC licensure (associate or fully licensed like LCSW(A), LCMHC(A), LMFT(A)). Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and is an HRSA-approved site for student loan repayment for fully licensed clinicians.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Goldsboro tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.