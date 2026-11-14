Golden Valley is busy right now for money-minded pros, from hands-on bookkeeping to top-level executive finance. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Pentair

Pentair Location: Golden Valley, MN (global, multi-site business)

(global, multi-site business) Type: Full-time

Salary: $178,000 – $330,600/year + potential bonus and long-term incentives

Lead finance for Pentair’s Commercial Water Solutions group, partnering directly with the Group President and executive team. Big scope: strategy, P&L, manufacturing finance, M&A, and building a high-performing global finance organization, with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Robert Half (onsite with a wholesale distribution client)

(onsite with a wholesale distribution client) Location: Golden Valley, MN

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Pay: $28–$30/hour (DOE)

Hands-on role handling AP/AR, bank recs, sales & use tax, inventory support, and month-end close for a busy distribution business. Good fit if you have 2–3+ years of bookkeeping, strong Excel/ERP skills, and want steady hours with health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Nicolet National Bank

Location: Golden Valley, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing role managing retirement plan relationships, educating employees, and growing trust/retirement business. Great if you have a finance or investment background, enjoy advising clients, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong nearby fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.