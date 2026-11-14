Golden Valley has a steady flow of food service openings, especially in senior living and healthcare kitchens. If you like a steady pace, regular hours, and serving the same community each day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Covenant Living Communities & Services Location: Golden Valley, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.78 – $23.83 per hour

Full-time line cook role in a senior living/healthcare setting, cooking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and special events. You’ll use a wide range of classical cooking techniques, follow standardized recipes, and get a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, and more).

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management

Location: Golden Valley, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the cook with meal prep and service for residents in a care setting, focusing on dignity and choice at mealtimes. Monarch highlights next-day pay (UKG Wallet), free single medical insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and paths to grow into other roles.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management

Location: Golden Valley, MN

Type: Not specified

Not specified Pay: Not listed

Cook for residents, guests, and staff while helping support special and therapeutic diets. This role also comes with Monarch’s perks like next-day pay, free single medical insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.