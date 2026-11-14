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🍽️ Golden Valley MN Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
Golden Valley has a steady flow of food service openings, especially in senior living and healthcare kitchens. If you like a steady pace, regular hours, and serving the same community each day, these are worth a look.
Line Cook
- Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services
- Location: Golden Valley, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.78 – $23.83 per hour
Full-time line cook role in a senior living/healthcare setting, cooking for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and special events. You’ll use a wide range of classical cooking techniques, follow standardized recipes, and get a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) match, and more).
Culinary Service Aide
- Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management
- Location: Golden Valley, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the cook with meal prep and service for residents in a care setting, focusing on dignity and choice at mealtimes. Monarch highlights next-day pay (UKG Wallet), free single medical insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and paths to grow into other roles.
Culinary Service Cook
- Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management
- Location: Golden Valley, MN
- Type: Not specified
- Pay: Not listed
Cook for residents, guests, and staff while helping support special and therapeutic diets. This role also comes with Monarch’s perks like next-day pay, free single medical insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to advance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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