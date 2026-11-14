Looking for a new feline friend in Golden Valley, MN? These adoptable cats at the Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley are hoping for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Coat length: Short

Short Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Handsome Jack-O-Lantern is a striking orange boy with classic good looks. As an adult cat, he’s past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’ve been dreaming of a pumpkin-colored buddy to share the couch with, Jack-O-Lantern could be your guy.

👉 Meet Jack-O-Lantern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Coat length: Short

Short Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Little Mamma Mia is a brown/chocolate kitten with big potential and lots of growing to do. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and plenty of love. If you’re excited to raise a kitten and watch her personality bloom, Mamma Mia is waiting.

👉 Meet Mamma Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Coat length: Short

Short Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Eagle is a senior tuxedo gentleman with classic black-and-white style. Older cats often have calmer, more predictable personalities and are so grateful for a soft bed and a quiet home. If you have room in your heart for a senior kitty, Eagle would love a peaceful place to spend his golden years.

👉 Meet Eagle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Coat length: Medium

Medium Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Luce is a young black cat with a soft medium-length coat. Young cats are playful and curious, but usually a bit more settled than tiny kittens. If you’d like a fun companion who’s still full of energy, Luce might be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Luce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.