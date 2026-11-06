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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Golden Valley
Looking for a four-legged friend in Golden Valley, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley for someone just like you.
Miloq
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Miloq is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a sleek black coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns about the world.
👉 Meet Miloq and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sasha
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Sasha is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning manners and bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Koko
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Koko is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a rich brown coat. He’s ready for a family who can give him structure, exercise, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Koko and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Golden Valley, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley or calling (952) 435-7738 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.