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Golden Valley

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Golden Valley

8 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Golden Valley, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley for someone just like you.

Miloq

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgLVr_1GoObCx100
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Miloq is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a sleek black coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Miloq and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sasha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZHCf_1GoObCx100
  • Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Sasha is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning manners and bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Koko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6teN_1GoObCx100
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
  • Phone: (952) 435-7738

Koko is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a rich brown coat. He’s ready for a family who can give him structure, exercise, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Koko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Golden Valley, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley or calling (952) 435-7738 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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