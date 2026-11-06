🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Golden Valley

Looking for a four-legged friend in Golden Valley, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley for someone just like you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Miloq is a young German Shepherd mix pup with a sleek black coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and patience as he learns about the world.

👉 Meet Miloq and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Sasha is a young, medium-sized terrier mix with a soft tan coat. She’s at a great age to keep learning manners and bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Koko is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a rich brown coat. He’s ready for a family who can give him structure, exercise, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Koko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Golden Valley, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley or calling (952) 435-7738 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.