undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle Golden Valley Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Golden Valley, MN? These adoptable cats at Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.
Ortega
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Ortega is a tiny cream-colored kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance.
👉 Meet Ortega and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orville
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Orville is another sweet cream kitten, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and naps in a sunny window.
👉 Meet Orville and apply to adopt on adoptapet
David Donald Doo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
David Donald Doo is a young tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings and plenty of life ahead of him.
👉 Meet David Donald Doo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oscar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Oscar is a cream-colored kitten who will need patient, loving humans to help her grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ossie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Ossie is another adorable cream kitten, perfect for someone ready for kitten energy and lots of play.
👉 Meet Ossie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Howl
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Howl is a brown adult cat who may be a good match if you prefer a more settled companion instead of kitten chaos.
👉 Meet Howl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sam
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Sam is a young cream-colored cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity.
👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Felix is a young tuxedo cat with striking black-and-white coloring and a lot of growing still to do.
👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Chip is a cream-colored young cat who would love a home with time for play, enrichment, and snuggles.
👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Stella is a brown adult cat who may be a calmer choice for someone wanting a more relaxed companion.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Golden Valley, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley or calling (952) 435-7738 to learn more about these wonderful cats and the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.