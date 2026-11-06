🐱 Gentle Golden Valley Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Looking for a new feline friend in Golden Valley, MN? These adoptable cats at Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Ortega is a tiny cream-colored kitten who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet Ortega and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Orville is another sweet cream kitten, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and naps in a sunny window.

👉 Meet Orville and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

David Donald Doo is a young tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white markings and plenty of life ahead of him.

👉 Meet David Donald Doo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Oscar is a cream-colored kitten who will need patient, loving humans to help her grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Ossie is another adorable cream kitten, perfect for someone ready for kitten energy and lots of play.

👉 Meet Ossie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Howl is a brown adult cat who may be a good match if you prefer a more settled companion instead of kitten chaos.

👉 Meet Howl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Sam is a young cream-colored cat, past the tiniest kitten stage but still full of youth and curiosity.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Felix is a young tuxedo cat with striking black-and-white coloring and a lot of growing still to do.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Chip is a cream-colored young cat who would love a home with time for play, enrichment, and snuggles.

👉 Meet Chip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Stella is a brown adult cat who may be a calmer choice for someone wanting a more relaxed companion.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Golden Valley, MN, consider visiting Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley or calling (952) 435-7738 to learn more about these wonderful cats and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.